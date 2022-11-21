ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child’s death from flu first in Washington this season

A child who died from flu is the first pediatric flu death in Washington State this season and King County’s first since the 2019-2020 flu season. King County Public Health can only tell us the child, who died November 13th, was of elementary school age, but Public Health’s Doctor Eric Chow says it comes at a time of rapidly increasing case numbers for flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) with children’s hospitals and emergency rooms overwhelmed.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Here comes sickness: Today So Far

After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle, King County report first child flu death of the season

SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health) reported Wednesday the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Public Health said an elementary-school-aged child passed away on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu. It is the first reported pediatric flu death in King County and Washington state this season and the first in the county since the 2019-2020 flu season.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Public Health: 1st flu death of the season was an elementary-aged child from King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Public Health is reporting its first flu-related death of the season, saying it was an elementary-school-aged child from King County. Health officials are saying that there is a rapid surge in cases of respiratory illness right now. They say the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick. We are in the beginning weeks of flu season, which typically lasts several months, and officials are saying the time to take action is now.
KING COUNTY, WA
horseandrider.com

Five Washington Horses Positive for Influenza

Four additional horses at a boarding facility in Kitsap County, Washington, have tested positive for equine influenza. The state vet office confirmed the first positive case on November 14 in a horse that had recently returned from a show. These additional cases bring the total to five. There are multiple...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools

Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Health officials say flu activity rising in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s flu season in Pierce County, but Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control division of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, says this year is different. “Right now, it’s at a moderate to high level and increasing rapidly, and this is concerning,” he...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Over a week remains for Seattle residents to voice crime-related concerns

SEATTLE, Wash. — Public safety concerns can vary across Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, and a survey capturing people’s perceptions is one way to help city officials prioritize limited resources. The 2022 Seattle Public Safety Survey closes on Nov. 30, so people have just nine days left to participate and have their voices heard.
SEATTLE, WA
WOLF

Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers

RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
RENTON, WA
Crosscut

Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses

Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KIRKLAND, WA

