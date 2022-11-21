ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OR

High Absence Rate: Toledo Jr. Sr. High School, Toildeo Elementary School to close

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

Toledo Jr/Sr High School and Toledo Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22 following reports of a very high absence rate, according to a release from the Lincoln County School District (LCSD).

"This rate may be due to a number of reasons but many of the absences are being reported as illness," LCSD Communications Specialist Susan Schuytrema said. "The current absence rate is greater than 10% for both students and staff and this rate of absence is not conducive to productive levels of learning."

Due to this absence, Schuytema said the district has determined that the schools need to close both schools on Tuesday Nov 22.

"We have determined that no staff will be at the buildings so that they can be thoroughly cleaned during the closure and ready for students and staff on Monday Nov 28, 2022," Schuytema said. "We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. We do not make this decision lightly as we know that not all families will have an easy answer to finding childcare. We do believe this is the right decision at this time for the health of both students and staff."

Schuytema did not specify what type of illnesses have led to the absenteeism.

Just last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus — commonly known as RSV — across Oregon.

The executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for children, allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, and take other steps to provide care to pediatric patients.

