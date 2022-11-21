Read full article on original website
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison on a fraud conviction after an emotional plea to the court
The Chrisleys were convicted in June of running a yearslong scheme to defraud banks and the IRS to live an extravagant lifestyle they couldn't afford.
Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across state
A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across the state. Denonta Thadison, 41, of McComb, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, to 87 months in federal prison for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.
Jesse Jackson urges US Attorney’s Office to investigate sentencing of Indian American businessman
Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling on a U.S. attorney’s office to investigate whether racism and discrimination played a part in the sentencing of an Indian American investment banker convicted of selling fraudulent loans. Nikesh Patel, 39, was sentenced by the Northern District Court of Illinois...
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Manager of drug trafficking organization gets 200 months in federal prison
A 20-year-old Mexican National has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to trafficking more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana from Mexico into the United States. Jorge Monjaraz-Perez appeared Thursday before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr., who sentenced him...
No charges in death of Georgia woman who fell from patrol car
No charges will be filed in the case of a Middle Georgia woman who died this summer after falling from a moving patrol c...
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
Essence
Nigerian Influencer Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Money Laundering
The Department of Justice says Ramon Abbas known online as “Hushpuppi” is a fraudster who preyed on companies using business email compromise scams to launder millions and live a lavish lifestyle. A well-known Nigerian social media influencer who participated in running a global money laundering scheme has been...
Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home
Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police say one of the men forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
Read what a judge told Elizabeth Holmes before sending her to prison for 11 years
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California Edward Davila sentenced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years in prison last week following a four-month trial in which a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. Below is a transcript of Davila's full remarks...
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal Prison
Indianapolis resident Jody Russell Trapp, a former bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc., has been apprehended after more than 8 years on the run. Credit: Benjamin Rondel (Getty Images)
The accountant for convicted reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 36 months in prison for tax fraud
Peter Tarantino was convicted of defrauding banks and the IRS on behalf of the stars of the reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best."
Federal trial of former Palmetto State Bank CEO, accused Murdaugh accomplice, starts in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former Lowcountry bank CEO accused of helping Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients is now in front of a federal judge. Pre-trial motions started in Russell Laffitte’s federal case Monday in a Charleston court. Laffitte, the fired Palmetto Bank CEO is facing six charges including three counts of misapplication […]
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
Ex-correctional officer in Hawaii sentenced for assaulting inmate
A federal judge sentenced a former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center to 144 months for his role in the assault of an inmate and his leadership of a multiyear coverup.
New York pharmacy owners plead guilty to fraud
Two pharmacy owners in New York pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering in a scheme that involved millions of dollars in phony Medicare claims.
