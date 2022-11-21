ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across state

A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across the state. Denonta Thadison, 41, of McComb, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, to 87 months in federal prison for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe

A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Black Enterprise

Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering

A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
WSAV News 3

Federal trial of former Palmetto State Bank CEO, accused Murdaugh accomplice, starts in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former Lowcountry bank CEO accused of helping Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients is now in front of a federal judge. Pre-trial motions started in Russell Laffitte’s federal case Monday in a Charleston court. Laffitte, the fired Palmetto Bank CEO is facing six charges including three counts of misapplication […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy