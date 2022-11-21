ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency

A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate

It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

First metro Atlanta Whataburger to open in Kennesaw next week

KENNESAW, Ga. - Fast food lovers get ready, because Whataburger, the popular Texas-based burger chain, is about to open its first location in metro Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m., Whataburger will open its doors in Kennesaw at 705 Town Park Lane NW. The restaurant will feature double...
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta finds location for new training center

Coweta County has a location set for its proposed public safety training center, a location that was revealed at Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. That location is on Ishman Ballard Road near Essie Mae Walker Road, revealed architect Joe Gardner, who works on a number of projects with the county.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart offers an update on Arik Gilbert's status

Undefeated No. 1 Georgia will aim to close out the regular season unblemished. Georgia will host in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered an update on sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert, who missed Georgia’s last contest and has only made 3 appearances this season. Smart...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Plans for Kennesaw hotel on Old 41 Highway dropped for mixed-use development

Plans for a 140-room hotel on Old 41 Highway, where the Electric Cowboy nightclub used to sit, were officially abandoned Monday. The hotel was approved in 2018 as part of a 13-acre mixed-use development by Varner Developers on the former site of the Kennesaw Crossing Shopping Center. It was a highly desired component of the project since the only hotel inside city limits was destroyed by a fire earlier that year.
KENNESAW, GA
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title

After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
CARROLLTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy