Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency
A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
Newnan Times-Herald
Clean Old-Fashioned Hate
It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
Gwinnett school board chair criticizes new district calendar
Gwinnett County Public Schools adopted a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that includes few changes previously adopted calendars.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
fox5atlanta.com
First metro Atlanta Whataburger to open in Kennesaw next week
KENNESAW, Ga. - Fast food lovers get ready, because Whataburger, the popular Texas-based burger chain, is about to open its first location in metro Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m., Whataburger will open its doors in Kennesaw at 705 Town Park Lane NW. The restaurant will feature double...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
Carvana announces 2nd round of layoffs, metro Atlanta impact unclear
“We don’t have any specifics to share on local impact and no new updates to share on our expansion,” a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
Marietta firefighters seek raises amid resignations
Some Marietta firefighters say Fire Chief Tim Milligan is not properly advancing them through the city’s pay structure, ...
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
WSB-TV Atlanta
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
KENNESAW, Ga. — Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta finds location for new training center
Coweta County has a location set for its proposed public safety training center, a location that was revealed at Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. That location is on Ishman Ballard Road near Essie Mae Walker Road, revealed architect Joe Gardner, who works on a number of projects with the county.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart offers an update on Arik Gilbert's status
Undefeated No. 1 Georgia will aim to close out the regular season unblemished. Georgia will host in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered an update on sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert, who missed Georgia’s last contest and has only made 3 appearances this season. Smart...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
cobbcountycourier.com
Plans for Kennesaw hotel on Old 41 Highway dropped for mixed-use development
Plans for a 140-room hotel on Old 41 Highway, where the Electric Cowboy nightclub used to sit, were officially abandoned Monday. The hotel was approved in 2018 as part of a 13-acre mixed-use development by Varner Developers on the former site of the Kennesaw Crossing Shopping Center. It was a highly desired component of the project since the only hotel inside city limits was destroyed by a fire earlier that year.
thecentersquare.com
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
‘Devastating’ loss of indigent defenders in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County has a shortage of indigent defense attorneys in superior court, where the toughest cases are tried.
thecitymenus.com
Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title
After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Berkadia Arranges $47.8M Sale of Hardy Springs Built-to-Rent Active Adult Community in Dallas, Georgia
DALLAS, Ga. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of Hardy Springs, a 149-unit single-family, built-to-rent, active adult community located in the Atlanta suburb of Dallas. Russ Hardy of Berkadia Atlanta and Brooks Minford and Simona Wilson of Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare completed the $47.8 million sale...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
Comments / 0