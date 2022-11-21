Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Texas DPS identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new details following the fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in Round Rock. DPS has identified the suspect as 58-year-old Angela Nuckols from Pflugerville. The incident happened a little before noon when DPS received information from the Round Rock Police...
Texas DPS trooper shoots, kills woman following pursuit in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman was shot and killed by one of their troopers after a police chase in Round Rock. Round Rock PD initially got a call of a stolen car around noon. DPS says one of their troopers located that car matching the description near Westinghouse I-35.
AFD investigating warehouse fire in South Austin that burned through two businesses
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is investigating what caused two businesses to go up in flames Friday morning. It happened at 3:35 a.m. on East St. Elmo Road near South Congress Avenue. Austin firefighters spent the morning trying to knock down the large fire that started at...
One person rescued after car went into water in east Austin
One person was rescued after their car went into the water at an east Austin park. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to Walter E. Long Park on Blue Bluff Road near Decker Lake Road around 11:06 a.m. ATCEMS tweeted out there is a reported vehicle in...
Lucy in Disguise set to close on Dec. 17
A costume shop on South Congress is closing its doors in December after 38 years in business. Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced on Facebook that the official closing date will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Until then, everything in the store will be 50% off. The store, which used to...
Trail Conservancy brings Santa Clause to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail
Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to get into the Christmas spirit and the Trail Conservancy is helping bring some holiday cheer with a special guest. Today, the Trail Conservancy (TTC) is bringing Santa Clause to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail for the third year. This year,...
Stormy Thanksgiving didn't damper Austinites' celebrations
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s a wet and soggy Thanksgiving this year, and it continues to pour. The extra showers we’re getting didn’t really negatively impact people’s holiday, though. CBS Austin caught up with people Friday afternoon right before the storms hit, but even when we...
City of Austin encouraging people to shop local on Small Business Saturday
The City of Austin is encouraging people to invest in the Austin economy by spending local on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday shopping event after Thanksgiving and Black Friday that helps small businesses and entrepreneurs in Austin and across the country thrive. “Small Business Saturday...
32nd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot returns to downtown Austin
Thousands of people laced up their running shoes for the 32nd Annual Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot in downtown Austin Thursday morning. Organizers predicted roughly 16,000 hit the ground running -- with many dressed in their Thanksgiving festive costumes to mark the holiday. Runners had the chance to participate in the...
Gov. Abbott continues tradition of volunteering with Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
Meals on Wheels Central Texas is continuing its annual tradition of giving back to Austin area seniors. Governor Greg Abbott and his family joined in on Thursday with volunteers to hand out more than one thousand meals for Thanksgiving. It takes a team of volunteers in the kitchen during the early morning hours to make the meals for older adults who are homebound.
