Round Rock, TX

CBS Austin

Texas DPS identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new details following the fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in Round Rock. DPS has identified the suspect as 58-year-old Angela Nuckols from Pflugerville. The incident happened a little before noon when DPS received information from the Round Rock Police...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

One person rescued after car went into water in east Austin

One person was rescued after their car went into the water at an east Austin park. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to Walter E. Long Park on Blue Bluff Road near Decker Lake Road around 11:06 a.m. ATCEMS tweeted out there is a reported vehicle in...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lucy in Disguise set to close on Dec. 17

A costume shop on South Congress is closing its doors in December after 38 years in business. Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced on Facebook that the official closing date will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Until then, everything in the store will be 50% off. The store, which used to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Stormy Thanksgiving didn't damper Austinites' celebrations

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s a wet and soggy Thanksgiving this year, and it continues to pour. The extra showers we’re getting didn’t really negatively impact people’s holiday, though. CBS Austin caught up with people Friday afternoon right before the storms hit, but even when we...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin encouraging people to shop local on Small Business Saturday

The City of Austin is encouraging people to invest in the Austin economy by spending local on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday shopping event after Thanksgiving and Black Friday that helps small businesses and entrepreneurs in Austin and across the country thrive. “Small Business Saturday...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

32nd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot returns to downtown Austin

Thousands of people laced up their running shoes for the 32nd Annual Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot in downtown Austin Thursday morning. Organizers predicted roughly 16,000 hit the ground running -- with many dressed in their Thanksgiving festive costumes to mark the holiday. Runners had the chance to participate in the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott continues tradition of volunteering with Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving

Meals on Wheels Central Texas is continuing its annual tradition of giving back to Austin area seniors. Governor Greg Abbott and his family joined in on Thursday with volunteers to hand out more than one thousand meals for Thanksgiving. It takes a team of volunteers in the kitchen during the early morning hours to make the meals for older adults who are homebound.
AUSTIN, TX

