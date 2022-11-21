ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
The Spun

Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Will Play In The Big Ten Championship Game

It took until the final week of the regular season to figure it out, but the Big Ten Championship Game is now set. Michigan will officially play against Purdue with the Big Ten title on the line. Both teams qualified with wins over their arch-rivals today: The Wolverines shocked Ohio State with a 45-23 win in Columbus to finish 12-0 on the year, while the Boilermakers beat the Indiana Hoosiers 30-16 to finish 8-4, edging out Iowa with a 6-3 in-conference record.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ryan Day Had Brutally Honest Message After Blowout Loss

Following another disappointing loss to Michigan for the second straight year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day seemed a bit unsure of his future with the program. When asked about what's next for the Buckeyes as they miss out on another Big Ten championship, here's what the Urban Meyer protege had to say:
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
The Spun

C.J. Stroud Had Heartbreaking Reaction To Michigan Loss

C.J. Stroud has been an exceptional playmaker for Ohio State over the past two seasons, and yet, that won't matter to the fan base in Columbus. At the end of the day, he's 0-2 against Michigan. Following this Saturday's 45-23 loss to the Wolverines, Stroud was asked how he wants...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska

Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
663K+
Followers
84K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy