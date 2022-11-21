Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one. Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast. The FOX reporter and...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?
DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator's Old Comment About Michigan Offense Going Viral
Earlier this week, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made it sound like his unit was ready to shut down Michigan's offense this weekend. "They're a team that wants to wear you down and then get on you in the fourth quarter," Knowles said. "I think we have answers for that."
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Stunning Collapse
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks suffered a historic collapse in Saturday's Civil War matchup against the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers. After holding a 31-10 lead in the third quarter, the visiting Ducks allowed the Beavers to storm back with 28 unanswered points. Oregon State ended its season with a...
Look: Here's Who Will Play In The Big Ten Championship Game
It took until the final week of the regular season to figure it out, but the Big Ten Championship Game is now set. Michigan will officially play against Purdue with the Big Ten title on the line. Both teams qualified with wins over their arch-rivals today: The Wolverines shocked Ohio State with a 45-23 win in Columbus to finish 12-0 on the year, while the Boilermakers beat the Indiana Hoosiers 30-16 to finish 8-4, edging out Iowa with a 6-3 in-conference record.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Ryan Day Had Brutally Honest Message After Blowout Loss
Following another disappointing loss to Michigan for the second straight year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day seemed a bit unsure of his future with the program. When asked about what's next for the Buckeyes as they miss out on another Big Ten championship, here's what the Urban Meyer protege had to say:
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Defensive Backs
After giving up big play after big play, college football fans are taking aim at Ohio State's defensive backs for their performance thus far in The Game. The Buckeyes' secondary has given up touchdowns of 69, 75 and 45 yards to J.J. McCarthy and Co. Here's a sampling of the...
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
C.J. Stroud Had Heartbreaking Reaction To Michigan Loss
C.J. Stroud has been an exceptional playmaker for Ohio State over the past two seasons, and yet, that won't matter to the fan base in Columbus. At the end of the day, he's 0-2 against Michigan. Following this Saturday's 45-23 loss to the Wolverines, Stroud was asked how he wants...
College Football World Reacts To Arizona State's Reported Coaching Hire
Another year, another lost coach for the University of Oregon. On Saturday, news broke that Ducks 32-year-old offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will be taking over as the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. The college football reacted to the Pac-12 coaching news on Twitter Saturday night. "Scottsdale...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Admission On Ryan Day Following Michigan's Dominant Win
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd was as surprised as more than half of America that Ohio State got rolled the way that they were against Michigan today. But Cowherd has an interesting perspective on Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. Taking to Twitter, Cowherd dismissed the notion of firing Day over today's...
Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska
Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
663K+
Followers
84K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1