The Dodgers, like many teams, are in the market for an outfielder, and the biggest name on the free-agent market is Aaron Judge, who won the American League MVP Award in 2022 after setting an AL record with 62 home runs. It's not surprising that several teams are interested in Judge, and it's even less surprising that the Giants are one of them. San Francisco is looking for two outfielders this offseason, and Judge is a native of the area, growing up in nearby Linden, California.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO