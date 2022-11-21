Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
Cody Bellinger could sign with big Dodgers rival?
Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may want to shield their eyes. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on former NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in free agency.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Former Dodgers MVP Reportedly Has Multi-Year Offers on the Table
Late last week, the Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent a year earlier than expected. While Los Angeles has expressed interest in having Belli back next year, he’s now free to negotiate with all 30 teams to find the right fit for him and his family.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Dodgers Free-Agent Cody Bellinger Interests Rockies on 1-Year Contract
Coming off four consecutive losing seasons, the Colorado Rockies are trying to find answers for a quick turnaround in 2023. Per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies are interested in former National League MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year deal. Scott Boras, Bellinger's agent, told The Athletic's Ken...
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: Top LA Target Heads to San Francisco for Free Agent Visit
The Dodgers, like many teams, are in the market for an outfielder, and the biggest name on the free-agent market is Aaron Judge, who won the American League MVP Award in 2022 after setting an AL record with 62 home runs. It's not surprising that several teams are interested in Judge, and it's even less surprising that the Giants are one of them. San Francisco is looking for two outfielders this offseason, and Judge is a native of the area, growing up in nearby Linden, California.
Yardbarker
Giants linked to former NL MVP in MLB free agency
It has been noted several times since they finished up shop on a .500 season that the San Francisco Giants are going to be free spenders during MLB free agency. Here’s a team that has been linked to reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and other big-name players on the open market.
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agent Rumors: Angels Showed Interest In Mitch Haniger
The Los Angeles Angels have made themselves players in the free agent and trade market early on this offseason with a few acquisitions and chatter around Major League Baseball. General manager Perry Minasian expressed his optimism and direction for bolstering the depth of the roster and in the latest report, the Angels appear to have inquired about free-agent outfielder, Mitch Haniger.
Bleacher Report
MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest Buzz, Predictions for Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner and More
The 2022 edition of MLB free agency got underway on November 10 and continues to unfold at a comparatively slow pace. In other sports, notably the NFL, signings come fast and furiously at the onset of free agency. Negotiations tend to take longer in baseball, which is why many of the sport's top stars remain available after nearly two weeks.
Bleacher Report
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in MLB Free Agency
In addition to Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, José Abreu and Andrew McCutchen, there's now another MVP looking for work on Major League Baseball's free-agent market. So, let's examine where Cody Bellinger might find it. After Bellinger claimed the National League MVP in 2019, nobody could have expected that the...
Bleacher Report
Hunter Renfroe Reportedly Traded to Angels; Brewers Receive Janson Junk, Prospects
Veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe will have a new home for the 2023 season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 30-year-old was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Brewers received pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris in return. The Brewers had...
Bleacher Report
Gary Sanchez's Top Options for 2022 MLB Free Agency Ahead of Twins Decision
Catcher Gary Sanchez is an under-the-radar free agent who could end up providing plenty of bang for the buck during the 2023 MLB season. Although there hasn't been a ton of buzz about his potential destination during the early stages of free agency, his market should eventually heat up once the biggest names come off the board in the coming weeks.
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols, Justin Verlander Named 2022 MLB Comeback Players of the Year
Two of baseball's biggest stars put together tremendous bounce-back seasons in 2022. St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander were named the National League and American League Comeback Players of the Year, respectively, on Tuesday. Pujols, 42, became the third Cardinals player to win the...
Bleacher Report
SI: Rangers' Corey Seager Will Benefit Most from MLB Rule Change on Infield Shifts
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is viewed as the player who could benefit the most from MLB's ban on infield shifts beginning in 2023. Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated provided detailed analysis of the upcoming change Monday, noting no hitter in the league had more hard-hit ground-ball outs into the shift (71) than the Rangers infielder last season.
Bleacher Report
Bryce Harper Had Tommy John Surgery; Could Rejoin Phillies as DH by All-Star Break
The Philadelphia Phillies may have the anchor back in their lineup by midseason. The team announced Wednesday that Bryce Harper could return to the lineup as the designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery, though it will take longer for him to be able to get back in the field for defense:
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Charvarius Ward Rips 'Steroid Boy' DeAndre Hopkins After MNF Win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offered some choice words regarding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout "steroid boy." "D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he...
Bleacher Report
Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3
"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
