Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
Daily Beast
New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets
A newly elected judge in New Mexico has been found shot dead along with her pets in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and a former Los Alamos County Commissioner, was found dead Friday after a friend alerted police to a “troubling message” from Albert’s husband, the Albuquerque Journal reports, citing a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “[Eric] Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” the spokeswoman was quoted saying. Deputies reportedly found the bodies of several dogs and a cat at the couple’s home. Local news outlet KOAT reports that dispatch tapes obtained from the sheriff’s office revealed deputies being told: “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”
KRQE Newsfeed: Family speaks out, Problem properties, Winter storm, Free meals, Holiday travel
Thursday’s Top Stories 2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico River of Lights: What you need to know Man accused of dragging elderly woman outside Kaseman Hospital during carjacking What to expect this winter in New Mexico Española shelter dogs get adopted into high-class lifestyle Which foods are unsafe to feed pets on […]
New Mexico Artisan Market expected to attract thousands
The Black Friday shopping frenzy is trickling down to small businesses in New Mexico.
City unveils new shade structure to commemorate West Mesa murders victims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than a decade since the discovery of 11 buried women in the West Mesa, and the case is still unsolved. The victims have not been forgotten. Friday at Women’s Memorial Park, the city unveiled a new structure to honor the victims. Eleanor Griego is the mother of Julie Nieto, who […]
KOAT 7
Crime keeping Albuquerque business owner away from the Thanksgiving Day table
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stepping into All In Autographs is like walking into a museum. “You know, what's really cool about it is, you know, we look at just remembering the greats, right? And creating legacies through those memories,” said Shane Westhoelter, who owns the business. A museum filled...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque family spends months planning holiday light show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nestled in one Albuquerque neighborhood is a home decked out in the holiday spirit. More than 15,000 lights, a mile of extension cords and more than three props blanket the house. "We love to spread the joy of Christmas, because ultimately that's what it's all about,"...
Albuquerque Animal Welfare extends Black Friday sale
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will be extending its Black Friday pet adoption event. The Black Friday sale offers waived adoption fees for animals. The department states that 40 animals were able to find their forever homes on Friday. Today and tomorrow the event will continue at all shelter locations. Each adoption […]
Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past
An American Indian boarding school in Santa Fe, N.M., with a traumatic past, is making a difference for students and their tribal communities. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports on how students are carrying on their traditional native culture. Nov. 25, 2022.
Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
Albuquerque Fire Rescue conduct two rescues in the Sandia Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews responded to not one, but two rescues in the Sandia mountains Wednesday. Details are limited on both rescues. One rescue took place down in the foothills. That hiker was in distress according to the AFR Facebook page. AFR had some help from Albuquerque Police Department’s open space officers. […]
Lindy’s Diner gives away hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals
An iconic diner in downtown Albuquerque is spreading joy this Thanksgiving by handing out hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who came in.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico skiers get a snow-filled welcome
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snowy conditions across the state are offering a big welcome for skiers who are hitting the slopes today. Ski Santa Fe opened on November 24 for the first time of the season. They are reporting a 20-inch base after the recent snow storms. Taos Ski...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science To Participate In Old Town Holiday Stroll Dec. 2
The City of Albuquerque’s Old Town Holiday Stroll is returning Dec. 2 after a two-year hiatus, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) is part of the festivities. The Old Town Holiday Stroll is an annual, all-ages event hosted by the City of Albuquerque, featuring...
KRQE News 13
River of Lights nationally recognized as a spectacular holiday light display
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights is a must-see for locals. It’s also getting national recognition as one of the “Best Displays in the Country,” which is not the first time. River of Light has placed in USA Today’s top ten for Best Botanical...
rrobserver.com
UNM President on Nov. 18 shooting: Student mental well-being at stake
New Mexico State Police assists APD officers in investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Coronado Hall Dorms on the UNM Campus. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) The delayed communication is causing considerable anxiety among our residents.- President Garnett Stokes. A shooting on the University of New Mexico campus early on the morning of...
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Names released in shooting, Homeless camp standards, Thanksgiving storm, Luminaria tour, Food drive success
Tuesday’s Top Stories Panhandling in Albuquerque affected by new council measure New Mexico universities address concerns following weekend shooting Martineztown residents say garbage transfer station bad fit for neighborhood New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat San Juan County deputies, CYFD discover malnourished kid in home New vendor ordinance passes […]
