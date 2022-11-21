ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Beast

New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets

A newly elected judge in New Mexico has been found shot dead along with her pets in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and a former Los Alamos County Commissioner, was found dead Friday after a friend alerted police to a “troubling message” from Albert’s husband, the Albuquerque Journal reports, citing a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “[Eric] Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” the spokeswoman was quoted saying. Deputies reportedly found the bodies of several dogs and a cat at the couple’s home. Local news outlet KOAT reports that dispatch tapes obtained from the sheriff’s office revealed deputies being told: “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque family spends months planning holiday light show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nestled in one Albuquerque neighborhood is a home decked out in the holiday spirit. More than 15,000 lights, a mile of extension cords and more than three props blanket the house. "We love to spread the joy of Christmas, because ultimately that's what it's all about,"...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Animal Welfare extends Black Friday sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will be extending its Black Friday pet adoption event. The Black Friday sale offers waived adoption fees for animals. The department states that 40 animals were able to find their forever homes on Friday. Today and tomorrow the event will continue at all shelter locations. Each adoption […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Fire Rescue conduct two rescues in the Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews responded to not one, but two rescues in the Sandia mountains Wednesday. Details are limited on both rescues. One rescue took place down in the foothills. That hiker was in distress according to the AFR Facebook page. AFR had some help from Albuquerque Police Department’s open space officers. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico skiers get a snow-filled welcome

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snowy conditions across the state are offering a big welcome for skiers who are hitting the slopes today. Ski Santa Fe opened on November 24 for the first time of the season. They are reporting a 20-inch base after the recent snow storms. Taos Ski...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

UNM President on Nov. 18 shooting: Student mental well-being at stake

New Mexico State Police assists APD officers in investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Coronado Hall Dorms on the UNM Campus. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) The delayed communication is causing considerable anxiety among our residents.- President Garnett Stokes. A shooting on the University of New Mexico campus early on the morning of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Names released in shooting, Homeless camp standards, Thanksgiving storm, Luminaria tour, Food drive success

Tuesday’s Top Stories Panhandling in Albuquerque affected by new council measure New Mexico universities address concerns following weekend shooting Martineztown residents say garbage transfer station bad fit for neighborhood New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat San Juan County deputies, CYFD discover malnourished kid in home New vendor ordinance passes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

