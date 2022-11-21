Puppy Thrown Off Bridge Adopted by Police Officer Who Saved Her

UPDATE 11/21/22 10:00 p.m.

The puppy has a safe, new home after it was discarded last week.

The puppy, now named Clove, was adopted by the city police officer that rescued her.

Officers Tyler Nousen and Andrew Selke were the ones that responded to a dog that was thrown over the Spruce Street Bridge last Wednesday. They say the puppy was on the bank of the canal with no escape.

Selke climbed over the fence and handed the puppy to Nousen.

The next day Nousen adopted Clove and surprised his fiancée with her.

“She didn’t know until I brought her home on Friday, so it was a surprise to her, so she had no idea,” Nousen said. “Every dog deserves a loving and caring safe home, and I was more than willing to provide that for her.”

Also, two local elementary students gave officer Nousen pictures of dogs they drew the day of the dog rescue.

UPDATE 11/21/22 5:20 p.m.

Two people, one adult woman and one minor, have been charged after dropping a puppy off a bridge in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday night.

The adult, Jasmine Clark, was charged with torturing animals 3rd degree, a felony that carries a penalty of imprisonment for no more than four years and a fine of $5,000.

Clark was arraigned Friday and given a $10,000 bond.

The minor will not be named and has been referred to the 50th Circuit Court (Juvenile Court).

11/17/22 1:21 p.m.

Puppy

Police in Sault Ste. Marie have found the two people they say dropped a puppy over a bridge on Wednesday night.

It was caught on video on Spruce Street Bridge around 6:45 p.m.

Thankfully, officers were able to rescue the puppy, which was taken to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter.

“It is inexcusable. There are resources available. They could have dropped it off at the shelter. They could have found someone to take it, they could have brought it to our department and we could have taken it to the shelter. There were other solutions” says Kristin Autore, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department detective.

Detective Autore says one adult will be charged with animal neglect, and the minor will be sent to probate court for charges.

We will have more updates as the investigation continues.