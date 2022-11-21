ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copley Township, OH

Brown on Cleveland

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Harry Connick Jr. bringing a love of performance and the holidays to Cleveland on ‘A Holiday Celebration’ tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a boy in New Orleans, Harry Connick Jr. wowed audiences and renowned jazz artists alike with his piano prowess. He knew then that he loved nothing more than performing for an audience. More than 40 years later, he says he still feels the same way and will be just as excited when he takes the stage on Nov. 25 at Playhouse Square’s State Theater as part of his “A Holiday Celebration” tour.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
AKRON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Ask Akron

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end

Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
