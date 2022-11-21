Read full article on original website
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Latest Emo Night at Mahall's
Fresh off its latest victory for Best Dance Party in Scene's annual Best of Cleveland awards, Jukebox Breakdown held its popular Emo Night CLE party at Mahall's. Here's what we saw.
WKYC
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick laid to rest: Remembering a hero
'My dad was everything good in this world,' recalled Reegan Tetrick. 'He was strong yet gentle, and carried himself with confidence but also humility.'
WKYC
Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be laid to rest: How to watch funeral service
Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick will be laid to rest on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. 3News will livestream the funeral on YouTube and WKYC+
Community gathers for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick's funeral service
CLEVELAND — Family, firefighters and community members gathered to honor the life of a hero, fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday morning. Tetrick served in the Cleveland Division of Fire for over 27 years. He spent most of his career assigned to Cleveland Fire...
15+ Holiday Events Around Cleveland to Enjoy This Winter
Skating, Santa, Krampus, holiday lights and more await
North Olmsted plans for rocking summer with new concert series
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Saturday, in the park, it won’t be the fourth of July. However, there will be plenty of live music to be heard during North Olmsted’s inaugural Saturday in the Park Concert Series, which kicks off next spring and takes place at the Community Park gazebo.
Thousands attend calling hours for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Friends, family and fellow firefighters from across Ohio filled the halls of Friends Church in Willoughby Hills Friday for the calling hours of fallen Cleveland firefighter, Johnny Tetrick.
Why does my Cleveland dad listen to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ every Thanksgiving?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ll save the tale of how “Die Hard” became a Christmas classic for another day. This holiday story is about how “Alice’s Restaurant,” a 1967 opus by folk singer Arlo Guthrie, went from a Vietnam War-era protest song to a Cleveland Thanksgiving radio tradition in less than a decade.
New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
Education Station: World-renowned Cleveland magician Rick Smith Jr. gives back to area schools
CLEVELAND — It was a magical time for students at Harvey Rice Wraparound School this week, where students were treated to an interactive Las Vegas-style magic show by a world-renowned Cleveland magician with a love for giving back. Rick Smith Jr. was a 90-mile-an-hour fastball pitcher back in his...
cleveland.com
Harry Connick Jr. bringing a love of performance and the holidays to Cleveland on ‘A Holiday Celebration’ tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a boy in New Orleans, Harry Connick Jr. wowed audiences and renowned jazz artists alike with his piano prowess. He knew then that he loved nothing more than performing for an audience. More than 40 years later, he says he still feels the same way and will be just as excited when he takes the stage on Nov. 25 at Playhouse Square’s State Theater as part of his “A Holiday Celebration” tour.
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
19th-century Victorian in Ohio City asks $950,000: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio City is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Cleveland with century homes on quiet streets, trendy restaurants, bars and shops, plus a historic landmark in the West Side Market. Classic, turn-key Victorians in the heart of the neighborhood don’t hit the market often. That makes 2708 Jay Ave. noteworthy.
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
wksu.org
Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end
Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
WKYC
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes at The Chalet in Strongsville now open
Reservations are required to go tobogganing at The Chalet. You can book your times now for tobogganing on November 26-27 and December 2-11.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
WKYC
