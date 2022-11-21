Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Accident reported in North Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident happened on the evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022, close to 7:30 o’clock. Laredo Police could be seen near the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue. The video shows at least two cars were involved in the accident. Currently, no injuries...
kgns.tv
Recount underway for Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recount for the Laredo City Council District 2 race began Saturday and will resume Sunday. The Webb County Elections Office started to recount the race’s ballot after one candidate requested it last week. As previously reported on Election Day the results for the District...
kgns.tv
Woman reportedly in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash near mile maker 8
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 28-year-old woman is reportedly in serious condition after being thrown out of a car during an accident Saturday afternoon. According to officials with the Laredo Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported along I-35 near mile maker 8 at around noon. The report from LFD...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
MySanAntonio
Murder trial set for former Border Patrol agent
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The capital murder trial of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in 2018 in Webb County, is scheduled to begin with opening statements on Monday, Nov. 28 in Bexar County.
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
kgns.tv
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened late Wednesday night, shortly before midnight. In a statement released on Thursday morning, the Laredo Police Department reported the accident happened near the intersection of McPherson Rd. and Saunders St. and it involved a red SUV and a motorcycle.
kgns.tv
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Saunders, driver arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is in critical condition after a late-night crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. The accident happened on Wednesday shortly before midnight at the intersection of McPherson and Saunders. The 23-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and is in critical condition. The man...
kgns.tv
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street. According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working to clean Jarvis Plaza
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a year since the City of Laredo said that it was dealing with a stinky situation in the downtown area. KGNS News first reported on how the city started power washing along the storefronts after reports of people urinating and defecating in the downtown area.
kgns.tv
TABC Warns Community the Dangers of Underage Drinking
LAREDO, Tx. - With the holiday season in full swing, the Texas alcoholic beverage commission, also known as TABC, warns the community about the dangers of underage drinking. TABC’s Chris Porter says they continue working to make businesses accountable for selling alcohol to customers either underage or already intoxicated.
Feds: Former BP agent was illegally hiring migrants as truck drivers
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man were arrested Thursday and accused by authorities of conspiring to hire undocumented migrants as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39; his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35; and Alex Lopez, 33, were responsible for the day-to-day operations of Gonmor Inc., a commercial […]
Texas DPS investigating weekend Jim Wells County fatal crash
According to the release from Texas DPS, shortly after the impact, a Ford F-150 caught fire, was fully engulfed in flames and then burned the driver "beyond recognition."
kgns.tv
Black Friday Deals Kicks Off in the Gateway City
LAREDO, Tx. - 166 million people across the nation are expected to shop this Black Friday weekend according to the national retail federation. One of them was Candice who went out and about in a mall in Laredo. She says she scored some Christmas décor in Dillards and took advantage...
Court TV
TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
MySanAntonio
Clear skies ahead for Laredo following steady rainfall
After a week of steady rain throughout the Gateway City, clear skies are on the horizon for Laredo with the precipitation potential dropping to zero on Saturday, Nov. 26 and staying low for the foreseeable future. Prior to the end of the precipitation, the rainfall was continuing heavily on Friday,...
kgns.tv
Shop owners look to Small Business Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s one of the busiest weekends of the year for shoppers. It’s also a critical weekend for small retailers as they hope the people in Webb County rally around Small Business Saturday and shop local. “Small Business Saturday,” celebrates supporting local small businesses for...
kgns.tv
Showers Friday, Then Bright Sunshine Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing low pressure system near the coast, along with rising air will produce clouds tall enough to produce showers late tonight and on Friday. Much drier air will follow with bright sunshine during the weekend. Warmer southerly winds with 70′s will return Sunday, we may top 80F on Tuesday.
kgns.tv
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
kgns.tv
Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving food drive
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Salvation Army brought back their holiday tradition of serving warm food to those in need on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The non-profit hosted the Thanksgiving luncheon at their facility on Matamoros Street this morning. Major Rogelio Galaviz told KGNS people got to enjoy a plate...
