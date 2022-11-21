ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKTV

Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

UPD expects spike in phone scams this holiday season, here's how to stay safe

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department (UPD) is warning the public to be wary of phone scammers this holiday season. The department does expect there to be a spike in scams due to the nature of holidays. They say one of the most common scams involves a caller who presents themselves as a police officer or attorney. The scammer then tries to demand money from the individual they call, to get them out of 'trouble.'
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local author and domestic violence survivor held book signing at Utica Public Library Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local author, Angela Carter held a book signing at the Utica Public Library Friday, for her book detailing her domestic violence journey. Carter was a victim of domestic violence in Mississippi. Her book takes you through her journey to find the strength she needed to leave her harmful situation. She says she hoped writing the book would help others going through domestic violence situations and give them hope.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Stuff the Bus

NEW HARTFORD, NY – Tis the season to once again Stuff the Bus. Local shoppers at Boscov’s department store showed off their generosity Saturday, by purchasing new and unwrapped toys for local kids in need. WKTV and Roser Communications have been teaming up over the years so local...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem

UTICA, N.Y. -- By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows. "The birds came into the city gradually. They always do this time of year. They come in out of the Utica Marsh. They come into the city where it's warmer and there's an abundance of food," says city Public Works Commissioner, Dave Short.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve

ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Side walk on Main Street in Oneonta work to be done next week

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The sidewalk and parking lane in front of 175 Main Street will be closed Tuesday-Friday, next week. A private contractor will be working at that location between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for those four days. The city asks the public to use caution and be on...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

WKTV

The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers. According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in. "People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Small Business Saturday

CLINTON, NY - The holiday shopping season is in full swing and that's good news for retailers, but Saturday is all about the local mom and pop stores in our communities. It's Small Business Saturday, where the focus is on the little guy, or girl. In Clinton, shoppers were checking...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Rain Returns This Morning

This Morning: Scattered showers. Lower 40s. This Afternoon: Scattered showers weakening. Breezy Mid 40s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Some areas, lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s. A cold front arrives this morning, bringing scattered showers to the area. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, with most areas barely seeing a quarter inch of rainfall. Rainfall gradually weakens later on in the afternoon/evening, as CNY begins to dry out. Breezy conditions throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As wind direction shifts to the west, lake-effect flurries are possible in some areas, especially just southwest of Oneida County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek

FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
FLY CREEK, NY
WKTV

Local Author signs copy of latest book

ROME, NY - A local author was in Rome Saturday, to discuss his latest work of fiction. Jacob Lasher was at the Keaton & Lloyd Bookshop on West Dominick Street to sign copies of "The Lost Library!" He also discussed the book with eager readers and how he came up with the storyline.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Rain arrives tomorrow morning

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Mid 30s. Tomorrow Morning: Scattered showers. Lower 40s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Scattered showers weakening. Mid 40s. Tomorrow Evening. Mostly cloudy. Some areas, lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s. Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at WKTV! Weather has greatly cooperated today, with temperatures remaining on the mild side, and...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Community members show holiday spirit attending Christmas at Canal Park Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Christmas at Canal Park kicked off Friday at 3 p.m. with family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. There were plenty of things to do while there including getting your picture taken with Santa, grabbing a bite to eat from your choice of food truck, horse-drawn sleigh rides, grilling with the Grinch, live music, letter writing to Santa, cocoa and more.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Water Safari Black Friday deal ends at midnight

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- If you and your family love to go to Enchanted Forest Water Safari in the summer months, the water park is having a huge Black Friday deal, ending at midnight. Tickets will be on sale for $29.99 for anyone over the age of three. Children aged...
OLD FORGE, NY

