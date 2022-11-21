This Morning: Scattered showers. Lower 40s. This Afternoon: Scattered showers weakening. Breezy Mid 40s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Some areas, lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s. A cold front arrives this morning, bringing scattered showers to the area. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, with most areas barely seeing a quarter inch of rainfall. Rainfall gradually weakens later on in the afternoon/evening, as CNY begins to dry out. Breezy conditions throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As wind direction shifts to the west, lake-effect flurries are possible in some areas, especially just southwest of Oneida County.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO