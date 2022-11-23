Read full article on original website
Related
Treasure trove of experiments launched to space station from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center
SpaceX CRS-26 is a resupply mission to the International Space Station
Lunar livestream: Watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft orbit the moon from the Artemis 1 mission
NASA's Orion spacecraft made its first close pass of the moon Monday, and after years of waiting, the views from the Artemis 1 test flight are not letting space fans down.
Launch break: Holiday air travel means fewer rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast
During peak holiday travel times, including Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks, the Federal Aviation Administration works with space launch companies to minimize delays for commercial air travelers.
NASA temporarily loses communication with Artemis 1 spacecraft
NASA’s Mission Control Center lost data and communication with Orion for 47 minutes on Wednesday.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft shares stunning views of lunar surface, Earth as it emerges from far side of moon
NASA's Orion spacecraft made a critical outbound flyby burn to ensure it is placed into orbit around the moon on Monday and, along the way, shared incredible views of Earth and the backside of the moon
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
The only time the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled
Nothing in the parade’s nearly 100-year history has stopped the balloons from being brought to life, save for one exception: a World War.
Thanksgiving weekend travel 2022: Where can travelers expect flight delays and cancellations?
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking several storm systems that could impact millions of Americans starting to head home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Baja California, Mexico, shakes San Diego
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded off the coast of the Mexican state of Baja California was felt in Southern California on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Historical trunk washes ashore Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole brought a storm surge of around 5 feet to Northeast Florida, which could be responsible for washing the trunk ashore.
Orion begins journey to the moon: What's next for NASA's Artemis 1 mission?
More than a day after launching from Kennedy Space Center, NASA's Orion spacecraft was nearly 200,000 miles away from Earth, sending back the first images of our home planet.
Drone captures incredible views of thundersnow over Buffalo skyline amid historic snowstorm
A historic winter storm pummeling western New York is not only bringing the prospects of multiple feet of snow to the Buffalo area, but the storms are powerful enough to add in a rare display of thundersnow.
Flying for Thanksgiving? Here are travel tips from an airline pilot
Pilot and meteorologist J.P. Dice offers travel tips on how to navigate airlines and airports during the busy holiday season.
Thanksgiving foods your dog can safely eat and ones to avoid
While it may be tempting to offer up the turkey bones, the American Kennel Society and American Veterinary Medical Association say to avoid that as they can potentially cause damage to your pet’s digestive tract.
Airline harnesses ‘next generation of forecasting’ to cut down on weather delays and cancellations
How frustrating are airline weather delays and cancellations? Now multiply that frustration by 40 million passengers per year. JetBlue hopes to soothe those tempers and eliminate travel headaches by harnessing weather forecasting. The company recently announced Tomorrow.io would provide weather forecasts for every flight.
Improved space weather forecasts needed to avoid destruction of satellites
With over 1,000 satellite launches a year, experts say there is an increased need for better space weather forecasts and alerts.
'Intriguing' bedrock found on Mars after NASA's Perseverance rover looks for life in Martian crater
NASA says that its Perseverance rover is investigating an intriguing Martian bedrock after uncovering a new area of the Red Planet.
Drone video shows how historic snow event paralyzed western New York
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm produced snowfall totals of more than 70 inches in parts of Upstate New York.
James Webb Space Telescope won’t be renamed following investigation into government discrimination
The $10 billion telescope was named after former NASA administrator James Webb but allegations arose of improper firing of employees over their sexual orientation.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
4K+
Followers
319
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0