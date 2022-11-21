LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment. Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — […]

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO