ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Overnight stabbing now fatal, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A stabbing early Friday morning was fatal, according to an update by the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after the stabbing, which occurred in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD responded to overnight stabbing in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing overnight in the 5500 block of Amherst Street early Friday morning. The call came in at 2:27 a.m., LPD said. One person suffered serious injuries. The name was not yet released. Online jail records indicated a 21-year-old woman was arrested also in the 5500 block Amherst Street overnight.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead. The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigating serious overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds. Police could not confirm whether the person...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

18 people federally indicted after game room raids

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Recently released federal indictments show authorities had cause to execute arrests for 18 individuals involved in the Hockley County game rooms, raided by authorities on November 17, since October of last year. Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said this year-long operation with federal investigators centered around...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019. In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

City of Levelland holds employee banquet

The 52nd annual City of Levelland Employee Appreciation Banquet was held November 17, with dozens of city employees being recognized for their hard work. Councilman Michael Stueart opened the ceremony with the invocation while Assistant City Manager Joe Cavazos took care of welcoming everyone in attendance. City Managed Brandon Anderson...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured. Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289. Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy