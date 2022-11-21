Read full article on original website
Victim, suspect identified in Lubbock fatal stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 49-year-old Ruben Garcia as the man killed in an overnight stabbing Friday. LPD also said 21-year-old Alexis Court was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. According to LPD, Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation around 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst […]
everythinglubbock.com
Overnight stabbing now fatal, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A stabbing early Friday morning was fatal, according to an update by the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after the stabbing, which occurred in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD responded to overnight stabbing in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing overnight in the 5500 block of Amherst Street early Friday morning. The call came in at 2:27 a.m., LPD said. One person suffered serious injuries. The name was not yet released. Online jail records indicated a 21-year-old woman was arrested also in the 5500 block Amherst Street overnight.
TikTok Challenge Leads to Stolen Car and Arrest in Lubbock
A Lubbock woman was arrested after she drove off in a stranger's car for what she says was a "TikTok challenge." KAMC News reports that the victim had parked their car by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street and I-27. This was on Thursday, November 17th. They...
fox34.com
3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead. The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out...
Man accused of stealing at least $30,000 of cattle in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment. Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — […]
KCBD
Police investigating serious overnight stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds. Police could not confirm whether the person...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
2 attempted armed robberies near campus, TTU said in crime alert
Texas Tech issued a crime alert, saying there were two attempted armed robberies near the campus Wednesday night.
KFDA
18 people federally indicted after game room raids
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Recently released federal indictments show authorities had cause to execute arrests for 18 individuals involved in the Hockley County game rooms, raided by authorities on November 17, since October of last year. Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said this year-long operation with federal investigators centered around...
KCBD
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019. In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. According to the police, one person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC in critical condition.
everythinglubbock.com
Man stabs another at house party in East Lubbock, dispute over “some money”
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, a victim was stabbed leaving a house party by a suspect who said he owed him $4,000, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD received a call around 12:36 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) ER in regard to...
LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 44th Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
levellandnews.net
City of Levelland holds employee banquet
The 52nd annual City of Levelland Employee Appreciation Banquet was held November 17, with dozens of city employees being recognized for their hard work. Councilman Michael Stueart opened the ceremony with the invocation while Assistant City Manager Joe Cavazos took care of welcoming everyone in attendance. City Managed Brandon Anderson...
KCBD
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured. Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289. Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a...
fox34.com
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
fox7austin.com
Texas couple unknowingly brings their 5 pound Chihuahua to airport in suitcase
LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas couple is sharing their story of when they unknowingly brought their five-pound Chihuahua to the airport, in their suitcase. "So yeah, we just accidentally took a dog with us," said Jared Owens. Jared and Kristi Owens of Lubbock were headed to Las Vegas last fall,...
