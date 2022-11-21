ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked render reveals budget Motorola phone for 2023

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Motorola reportedly has a new budget handset lined up for next year.
  • It is codenamed “Penang,” and its first images surfaced on the web.
  • It will likely have 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage.

Motorola has a decent amount of product portfolio every year ranging from budget to mid-range flagship devices. We’re anticipating the next flagship from Motorola, especially after the company announced that it would be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Amidst the anticipation, a new leak points at a budget smartphone that Motorola is making for next year.

The leak comes from tipster Evan Blass (via Gadget Gang ) showcasing a new device codenamed “Penang.” It is seemingly a 5G version of an upcoming device that will likely launch in North America. It bears the XT-2313 model number and is said to be arriving in U.S. carriers, including Cricket, Dish, and Tracfone.

Blass notes that the codename “Penang” seems to have been inspired by the Malaysian state Penang, and the tipster predicts that it could either fall under a possible Moto G or Moto E series phone. Aside from the design, which fairly resembles the recent OnePlus Nord N300 5G , there aren’t many details on the table at the moment.

It sports a dual camera module on the rear, and it is said to feature a punch-hole camera on the front. Evan Blass says it will likely sport 4GB of RAM and could come with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. The leaked picture hints at a Basalt Blue colorway; the tipster also implies that it would come in an Opal Silver color variant.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/ Gadget Gang)

Since the leak comes from a reliable tipster, Motorola could be gearing up to launch the successors to some of this year's best cheap Android handsets for 2023. We recommend that you take this information with a grain of salt, as the details about the upcoming device are still scarce, but we can't wait to see what else Motorola has up its sleeve .

Android Central

ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

