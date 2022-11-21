Record low price: get a month of Google Fi for just $35 with this Amazon Black Friday deal

The holiday is just a few days away, which means the Black Friday deals are coming in hot. We've seen loads of historic price drops and creative promotions over the last few weeks, but we just found an Amazon deal that deserves a special mention. Right now, you can get a Google Fi Simply Unlimited SIM kit for 30% off , a discount that brings the price down to just $35 — in other words, the cheapest that the SIM kit has ever been.

With Google Fi's Simply Unlimited plan, you get a full month of unlimited calls, text, and data throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, plus a built-in VPN and 5GB of high-speed hotspot tethering. All you need to do is insert the SIM card into your Google Fi-compatible phone , make an account, and use the Google Fi app to set up your number. There's no fine print or contracts to sign, so once the month is over, you get to decide whether or not you want to stick with Google Fi or try one of the other great MVNO carriers out there.

For the first time ever, you can get the Google Fi Simply Unlimited SIM kit for just $35 at Amazon. That's a historic 30% discount, plus you're getting a month of unlimited talk, text, and data, a built-in VPN, and spam blocking — just in time for the holidays. View Deal

This offer is just one of the many great Amazon Black Friday deals that we've seen so far this year. Everything from smartphones and laptops to TVs and wearables have been selling for record low prices all month long, and we'll continue to track down all of the best tech deals of the season so you don't have to.

Looking for a new phone to pair with your new wireless service? A Google carrier deserves a Google phone, so take a look at our list of the best Google Pixel 7 deals to see if you can get the flagship device for cheap.