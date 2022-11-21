Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
Greensboro Urban Ministry feeds those in need for Thanksgiving
Greensboro — Thanksgiving is about giving back and expressing gratitude to those around us. Greensboro Urban Ministry did just that by serving Thanksgiving Dinner to those in need. The smell of collard greens, candy yams, and turkey filled the air as volunteers packed Thanksgiving Dinners for the Greensboro homeless...
abc45.com
Graham Ice Skating Rink Opens
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham ice skating rink has open up for the holiday season. The rink is for ages three and older. Most days are free to the public but there are two days you must have a reservation and pay a fee. Mondays your group must have...
Comments / 0