Guilford County, NC

Greensboro Urban Ministry feeds those in need for Thanksgiving

Greensboro — Thanksgiving is about giving back and expressing gratitude to those around us. Greensboro Urban Ministry did just that by serving Thanksgiving Dinner to those in need. The smell of collard greens, candy yams, and turkey filled the air as volunteers packed Thanksgiving Dinners for the Greensboro homeless...
GREENSBORO, NC
Graham Ice Skating Rink Opens

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham ice skating rink has open up for the holiday season. The rink is for ages three and older. Most days are free to the public but there are two days you must have a reservation and pay a fee. Mondays your group must have...
GRAHAM, NC

