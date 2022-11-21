ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AA adds nearly 100 additional flights to Phoenix for Super Bowl/WM Phoenix Open

By Hector Gonzales
ABC15 Arizona
 5 days ago
The Valley is going to be a hot spot come February 2023 with sports fans flocking into Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Super Bowl LVII is February 12 in Glendale and that same weekend the Waste Management Phoenix Open is taking place at TPC Scottsdale.

Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of sports fans to be in town for those events as well as the festivities leading up to them.

The 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival is scheduled for February 8-11 with headliners The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly and Jason Aldean. And, Super Bowl organizers have planned an entire week of events, concerts, and parties ahead of the Big Game at State Farm Stadium.

To help accommodate the influx of visitors, American Airlines is adding 91 extra flights from 22 cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor.

  • Albuquerque, NM (ABQ)
  • Atlanta, GA (ATL)
  • Austin, TX (AUS)
  • Boston, MA (BOS)
  • Charlotte, NC (CLT)
  • Denver, CO (DEN
  • Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (DFW)
  • Dulles, VA (IAD)
  • New York, NY (JFK)
  • Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
  • Los Angeles, CA (LAX)
  • Miami, FL (MIA)
  • Oklahoma City, OK (OKC)
  • Omaha, NE (OMA)
  • Chicago, IL (ORD)
  • Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)
  • San Diego, CA (SAN)
  • Seattle, WA (SEA)
  • San Francisco, CA (SFO)
  • Salt Lake City, UT (SLC)
  • Tampa, FL (TPA)

The extra flights are for dates February 9-14.

“Whether you want to cheer on your favorite team as they score a touchdown or go wild as your preferred golfer hits a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, American Airlines is offering sports fans, more flights and more seats to see the action in person,” said Jason Reisinger, American’s Managing Director of Global Network Planning. “We’re excited to have football and golf fans travel to our Phoenix hub and experience everything “the Valley of the Sun” has to offer.”

“The American Airlines team here at Phoenix Sky Harbor is excited to offer these additional flights and welcome sports fans from across the country,” said Managing Director of Phoenix Hub Operations Sophia Philis-Ortiz. “As Phoenix’s hometown airline, we understand the important role that air service plays in the continued success of our community.”

Comments / 0

 

