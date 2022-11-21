A day after defeating the New York Jets, the New England Patriots received a bit of good news on Monday. Starting center David Andrews has a chance to return to game action later on in the season or in the playoffs, should the Patriots make it, after suffering a thigh injury on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. It was initially reported following Sunday’s game that Andrews’ injury could end his season and that the Patriots feared bad news prior to getting the ailment tested on Monday. Rapoport noted that Andrews’ return isn’t a guarantee, but there is some hope he can see the field against this season.

