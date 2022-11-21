Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets
Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: Great News On David Andrews
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots only had one player who missed practice Tuesday, and it wasn’t David Andrews. New England’s starting center was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. Initial reports after Sunday’s home win over the New York Jets indicated Andrews could miss the rest of the season, but subsequent reporting suggests the offensive captain could return sooner than expected. Andrews appeared to be moving relatively well during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro.
Patriots Rumors: New Details On David Andrews Playing Through Injury
The phrase “tough guy” sometimes is used in a derogatory way in an attempt to mock someone. When it comes to Patriots center David Andrews, the phrase is used both literally and accurately. Andrews left Sunday’s 10-3 home win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury...
Patriots news: David Andrews gets glimmer of hope amid latest injury update
A day after defeating the New York Jets, the New England Patriots received a bit of good news on Monday. Starting center David Andrews has a chance to return to game action later on in the season or in the playoffs, should the Patriots make it, after suffering a thigh injury on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. It was initially reported following Sunday’s game that Andrews’ injury could end his season and that the Patriots feared bad news prior to getting the ailment tested on Monday. Rapoport noted that Andrews’ return isn’t a guarantee, but there is some hope he can see the field against this season.
