WATCH: Florida Man Accused of Demanding Fast Food With Pliers

TAMPA -- Police say they've caught a man seen on surveillance video threatening fast food workers Friday.

They say 50-year-old Hubert Credit Jr. walked into a Burger King on South Dale Mabry demanding free food. Workers refused, after which they say Credit pulled a pair of pliers out of his pocket and banged it on the counter, knocking over a cash register. Police say Credit then jumped over the counter and continued making threats. The manager was forced to give Credit food. A drive-thru worker alerted a customer who called 911.

Tampa Police say they found Credit eating in a stall in the men's bathroom. He's charged with robbery with a deadly weapon. Credit's tool heist caused no injuries to employees or officers.

Watch video of the incident below.

Credit: Canva/TPD