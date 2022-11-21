Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
BIA awards T&H $2 million for Greenhouse Expansion Project
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida (T&H) was awarded nearly $2 million from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to regionally expand the Tribe's greenhouse program. With federal funding, T&H will launch a Regional Community Greenhouse program to create enhanced food security and food sovereignty for tribal citizens. In...
ktoo.org
Giving thanks in 3 Alaska Native languages
As holidays go, Thanksgiving is fairly new, far removed from a time when expressing gratitude was a bigger part of daily life. Speakers of Alaska’s Indigenous languages say they feel more ties to those times, due in large part to their close connection with the land. For Ossie Kairaiuak,...
kinyradio.com
Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House. The win comes months after the Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin...
One-time payment of $3,284 coming to Alaska residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284?
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 24 November 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLG’s Izzy Ross on the designation of Nushagak Kings as a stock of concern, Kirsten Dobroth of KMXT reports about slow money for fast fish disasters, plus Washington State bans salmon pen farming, and the NPFMC wonders about crew data.
Thankful for all that is good in Alaska, notwithstanding dark months, storms, floods, politics, and potholes
Happy Thanksgiving, Must Read Alaska readers from Ketchikan to Kaktovik! I’m so grateful for you and that you care so deeply about Alaska, her economy, cultures, and future. Thank you for returning to this conservative news and commentary site day after day and, for those who comment on stories, thank you for keeping it civil and interesting. Thanks to those who help keep the lights on here!
kinyradio.com
Republicans hold majority in Alaska House after two candidates benefit from ranked choice voting
(Alaska Beacon) - Republicans hold 21 of the 40 seats in the Alaska House of Representatives after the first full run of Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system, but their ability to form a governing majority isn’t certain. The 21-person total includes two candidates who had been trailing...
kinyradio.com
Work at Aurora harbor planned for summer of next year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its meeting this week, the Juneau assembly approved improvement funding for Aurora harbor. The $500,000 comes out of the harbors fund balance to the Aurora harbor improvement CIP, increasing the total project balance sufficiently to leverage the full value of the Department of Transportation's 50/50. matching grant.
ktoo.org
Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases
A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records. When Cheryl-Ann Leslie is arraigned on felony counts of casting more than one ballot, she will become just the second person charged with voter fraud related to Alaska’s 2020 election.
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy said he was “relieved that it’s over and behind us and now we can focus on the next four years.” He attributed the victory to effective communication he says he had with Alaska residents, a practice that started with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
alaskapublic.org
Watch our special election coverage on Alaska News Nightly
Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation happened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Alaska’s statewide incumbents all won reelection. Gov. Mike Dunleavy won outright, and Congresswoman Mary Peltola and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski won after second- and third-pick votes were counted. Missed the ranked choice vote count? Watch it...
kinyradio.com
Indigenous Holiday Market back after four year hiatus
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida is holding an Indigenous Holiday Market through the weekend. The Indigenous Holiday market is located at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. Jamie Cowan, Tlingit & Haida's Business and Economic Development manager said what to expect from the market. "This is the first time we've had...
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
SKWENTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - For rural Alaskans living off the road system, it can be difficult — and often expensive — to get a Thanksgiving turkey. Esther Sanderlin became aware of this dilemma and decided to do something about it. Sanderlin decided to raise money, hop on her plane, and airdrop Thanksgiving turkeys to her neighbors in the outlying village of Skwentna, located on the Yentna River.
midnightsunak.com
Alaska’s first regular election with ranked-choice voting produces three comeback wins
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ktoo.org
WATCH: Alaska ranked choice vote count today at 4 p.m.
Wednesday is the day Alaskans have been waiting for — ranked choice voting tabulation will take place at the Alaska Division of Elections headquarters in Juneau. We’ll learn the outcomes of the Alaska’s governor race and U.S. House and Senate races, as well as numerous state legislative races. The results will be broadcast live on KTOO 360TV starting at 4 p.m.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 25, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Ketchikan’s tribe hopes federal funds can offset impacts from climate change....
kinyradio.com
Helping Hands Foodbank officially closed Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After almost 40 years of serving the community, Helping Hands Foodbank closed their doors Friday. Helping Hands Foodbank at 6590 Glacier Highway closed its doors Friday. Karen Fortwengler is the director of Helping Hands. She said what went into this difficult decision. "We made it through...
skagwaynews.com
What Alaskans need to know about RSV
Many viruses are making Alaskans sick this winter, but the virus primarily responsible for filling up our clinics, emergency departments and pediatric hospital beds this season is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Each year in the United States, RSV leads to an average 58,000 hospitalizations with 100-500 deaths among children younger than 5 years old and 177,000 hospitalizations with 14,000 deaths among adults aged 65 years and older.
