Patriots TE Hunter Henry believes overturned touchdown was actually a catch
MINNEAPOLIS — The referees at USBank Stadium were involved all evening long on Thanksgiving, but the most controversial call of the night undoubtedly came in the the third quarter. Diving for a Mac Jones pass at the goal line, Hunter Henry appeared to score a touchdown to put the...
Patriots lost because they broke Bill Belichick’s most important rules (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have assumed many forms under Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. But through it all, there have been a few key “Belichick Rules” that have always held true. They’re the things he preaches above all else:. Don’t beat yourself with dumb mistakes....
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
MassLive.com
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings
The Patriots celebrated Thanksgiving by putting together one of the most entertaining games they’ve played in this season. There’s no doubt that if Patriots fans were tired from a day of heavy eating, they probably woke up some once this game began. We saw four lead changes and...
9 Patriots takeaways: Mac Jones looks much better, but sloppy mistakes doom New England
MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots can be thankful that Mac Jones looks like himself again, but unforced errors elsewhere cost them a game that they could have won in Minnesota. Jones threw for 382 yards, but special teams cost New England two touchdowns and it fell, 33-26. Here are nine takeaways from USBank Stadium:
Mac Jones is finally headed in the right direction with Patriots | Mark Daniels
We live in a world that’s hypercritical. When you’re a quarterback, you’re either a future MVP candidate or someone your fanbase wants to move on from. Perspective is a virtue. It’s hard to have it when your team is losing. It’s tough to take moral victories when two of your division rivals have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s even harder to look at the silver lining when you watched Tom Brady for 20 years.
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving preview: Everything you need to know for Thursday night
The Patriots will be in action on Thanksgiving for the first time in a decade on Thursday night — yes, somehow it’s already been 10 years since the Mark Sanchez butt fumble. They’ll travel to Minnesota to take on a surprisingly good Vikings team that sits atop the...
Letting a winnable game get away could haunt Patriots later | Matt Vautour
Mac Jones slammed his helmet down as he walked off the field after the Patriots’ 33-26 loss. Costly mistakes nullified his best passing game of the season and his frustration boiled over. The Patriots could have and maybe should have been celebrating. Jones could have been eating a John...
Patriots coaches focused on red zone problems, haven’t solved them yet
It’s been over two games and approaching a month since the Patriots scored a touchdown in the red zone. Since Rhamondre Stevenson’s 3-yard reception catch from Mac Jones in the second quarter of New England’s 26-3 win over Indianapolis on Nov. 6, they’ve only scored only field goals after crossing inside the 20.
Jakobi Meyers injury: Patriots WR goes to locker room after first play
Jakobi Meyers was shaken up on the Patriots’ first offensive play of the game, Thursday at Minnesota. The standout wide receiver was slow to get off the field after coming down with a 26-yard reception. He went to the blue medical tent and stayed there for a comparatively long time. Meyers then left the field and, according to the NBC Broadcast, he went to the X-Ray room.
Springfield’s Will Watson III reacts to Nebraska hiring of Matt Rhule: ‘I just hope he believes in me’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson III verbally committed to Nebraska nine months ago. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving game: Free live stream, start time, TV channel
The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings close out the NFL on Thanksgiving with a primetime matchup of two teams that don’t traditionally play on Turkey Day. The Thursday night game will air on TV nationally via NBC. Fans can also watch the watch Patriots games for free with the official Patriots app or by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Von Miller out against Patriots, injury could still be season-ending (report)
MINNEAPOLIS — A banged up Patriots offensive line is going to catch a serious break this week. When Buffalo comes to town for a crucial Thursday night contest, they’ll be without Von Miller, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The elite pass rusher injured his knee in a Thanksgiving win over the Lions, and will need to let the swelling go down before he determines his next course of action.
How Patriots’ loss to Vikings affected New England’s playoff standing
Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Patriots off the AFC playoff ladder at least temporarily. New England fell to 6-5 which dropped them from the No. 6 position to No. 8 in the conference as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), who don’t play until Sunday each moved up past them. Seven teams make the playoffs from each conference. The No. 1 overall seed gets a bye. The division winners are the top four seeds and the three wild card teams are seeded 5-7.
NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Rams An Absolute Mess
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A year ago, the football world was the Los Angeles Rams’ oyster. They were writing history all over the place....
Patriots Playoff Picture: Who New England fans should root for in Week 12
After losing to the Vikings on Thursday night, the Patriots and their fans will be monitoring Sunday’s games hoping their playoff position will get a little help from the results of other games. New England, currently in eighth at 6-5 with six games left, could finish Sunday back on...
