Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Mac Jones is finally headed in the right direction with Patriots | Mark Daniels

We live in a world that’s hypercritical. When you’re a quarterback, you’re either a future MVP candidate or someone your fanbase wants to move on from. Perspective is a virtue. It’s hard to have it when your team is losing. It’s tough to take moral victories when two of your division rivals have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s even harder to look at the silver lining when you watched Tom Brady for 20 years.
Patriots coaches focused on red zone problems, haven’t solved them yet

It’s been over two games and approaching a month since the Patriots scored a touchdown in the red zone. Since Rhamondre Stevenson’s 3-yard reception catch from Mac Jones in the second quarter of New England’s 26-3 win over Indianapolis on Nov. 6, they’ve only scored only field goals after crossing inside the 20.
Jakobi Meyers injury: Patriots WR goes to locker room after first play

Jakobi Meyers was shaken up on the Patriots’ first offensive play of the game, Thursday at Minnesota. The standout wide receiver was slow to get off the field after coming down with a 26-yard reception. He went to the blue medical tent and stayed there for a comparatively long time. Meyers then left the field and, according to the NBC Broadcast, he went to the X-Ray room.
Von Miller out against Patriots, injury could still be season-ending (report)

MINNEAPOLIS — A banged up Patriots offensive line is going to catch a serious break this week. When Buffalo comes to town for a crucial Thursday night contest, they’ll be without Von Miller, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The elite pass rusher injured his knee in a Thanksgiving win over the Lions, and will need to let the swelling go down before he determines his next course of action.
How Patriots’ loss to Vikings affected New England’s playoff standing

Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Patriots off the AFC playoff ladder at least temporarily. New England fell to 6-5 which dropped them from the No. 6 position to No. 8 in the conference as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), who don’t play until Sunday each moved up past them. Seven teams make the playoffs from each conference. The No. 1 overall seed gets a bye. The division winners are the top four seeds and the three wild card teams are seeded 5-7.
NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Rams An Absolute Mess

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A year ago, the football world was the Los Angeles Rams’ oyster. They were writing history all over the place....
