Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together. A new section of the Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting some of the city's oldest and most historic neighborhoods together.
Atlanta Mayor honors Glenn Burns with city’s highest honor on his retirement day
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens awarded Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns the city’s highest honor on the day of his retirement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Burns’ last day as Chief Meteorologist is Tuesday. He will then move into the role of...
saportareport.com
Atlanta’s short-term rental enforcement likely to be delayed again amid legal questions, critics say
The City of Atlanta is likely to delay enforcement of its new short-term rental ordinance – currently scheduled for Dec. 5 – yet again as legal issues mount, according to an industry group challenging the system. “We expect, and based on the information [we have], that the enforcement...
atlantanewsfirst.com
City Council passes resolution to address backlog of housing vouchers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No matter where you go in the city of Atlanta, you’ll see apartments popping up everywhere. But affordable housing is still hard to come by these days. Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari told Atlanta News First why. “One of the issues that we have is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Issues Statement Following Deadly Shooting in Colorado Springs
Atlanta City Council Issues Statement Following Deadly Shooting in Colorado Springs. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement after a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others late Saturday at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado:. “Our hearts are with the families...
claytoncrescent.org
Sources: Forest Park PD chief out
Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
Carvana announces 2nd round of layoffs, metro Atlanta impact unclear
“We don’t have any specifics to share on local impact and no new updates to share on our expansion,” a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
MARTA bus driver recognized for 50 years of service
MARTA unveiled a special bus with Coy Dumas, Jr.'s image to honor his 50 years as a transit operator.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.
One of two armed men was injured after being shot as they entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Atlanta paid to house people in one of DeKalb’s worst apartment complexes
Federal COVID money paid rent in at least 21 of metro area’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned apartments in SE Atlanta
Firefighters battled a large blaze Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned apartment complex in southeast Atlanta....
Metro lawmaker says more needs to be done to stop illegal street racers, takeovers
ATLANTA — You see them all over social media — hundreds of viral videos capturing mayhem in the streets! The videos show street races and takeovers happening across metro Atlanta. It is dangerous and illegal. The viral videos have turned metro Atlanta into one of the most popular...
Comments / 1