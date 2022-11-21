ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

City Council passes resolution to address backlog of housing vouchers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No matter where you go in the city of Atlanta, you’ll see apartments popping up everywhere. But affordable housing is still hard to come by these days. Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari told Atlanta News First why. “One of the issues that we have is...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sources: Forest Park PD chief out

Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
FOREST PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
ATLANTA, GA

