Golf a family legacy for Emporia’s Eckerts
The Emporia High School girls golf team capped off the best season in program history with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament last month. The Lady Spartans also won the Centennial League as a team for the first time ever. This was a season that nobody involved...
Local veteran enjoys trip of a lifetime
Madison veteran Randy Rice recently experienced an unforgettable trip during the 20th annual Honor Flight sponsored by SCC (Southern Coffey County). And not only was it a trip of a lifetime for Randy but was even more special because he got to experience it with his grandson, Reeston Cox. Reeston...
John Thomas (Tom) Jenkins
John Thomas (Tom) Jenkins, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Emporia, KS. Tom was born on January 27, 1950, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the son of Norman S. and Margie L. (Bowman) Jenkins. Tom worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline and retired after more than 40 years of service. On December 23, 1973, he married Connie S. Hamm in Greensburg, KS.
Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck
DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
Emporia woman overturns vehicle near Hartford
An Emporia woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle crash west of Hartford Thursday afternoon. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jody Meyers, 92-year-old Lola Collinge was driving east in the 1500 block of Road 100 around 1:10 p.m. when she lost control of her 2009 Toyota Camry, struck a metal pipe fence and overturned the vehicle.
ESU Theatre presents dark comedy 'God of Carnage'
A dark comedy is coming to the stage at Emporia State University next week. “God of Carnage,” written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, will be presented by ESU Theatre for four performances in the Ronald Q. Frederickson Black Box Theatre in Roosevelt Hall. According to a...
Rhonda Fay Hoch
Rhonda Fay Hoch, 65, passed peacefully at her home in Ottawa, KS with her husband at her side, on November 22, 2022. Rhonda was born on August 12, 1957, to John F. and Marjorie Blacksten Allen. She married Royce Ray Hoch April 6, 1984, in Las Vegas, NV. She was...
Shopping for raincoats could be wise
Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
Married educators share life teaching, raising children in Emporia Public Schools
Educators have had lasting impacts on everyone’s lives. Whether it be an elementary school teacher who spurred a lifelong love of science, reading or math; a college professor who helped you land your dream job or a guardian who took the time to ensure you never fell behind, teachers have incredible reach in the lives of students.
Iowa man hurt in turnpike wreck
A crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Thursday injured an 88-year-old man from Iowa. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Scott Sanders of Cedar Rapids was riding in a car heading south. It went off the highway around 2:20 p.m. and hit the center barrier about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
Putting faith into action: Emporia Church of Christ fills bellies, hearts during annual community meal
Faith, fellowship, and a whole lot of turkey warmed bellies and hearts during Emporia Church of Christ’s annual community Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Pastor Neil Taylor said a steady crowd started showing up early to the church, located at 12th Avenue and Neosho Street, prompting volunteers to open the doors a little earlier than expected.
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
Breakfast with Santa returns next week
From 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for pictures at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave. A continental breakfast will be served. Keep little hands busy with themed craft stations and games, and enjoy live holiday music. Every child will receive a free book to take home, thanks to the generous support of the Emporia Arts Council and the David Traylor Zoo.
Annual Thanksgiving meal draws crowd to Strong City
STRONG CITY — Gratitude and good food abounded on Thanksgiving Day in Strong City. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of Vicki Adcock and her large team of helpers, the 14th annual community Thanksgiving dinner provided both food and fellowship for the many diners at St. Anthony’s Hall.
Humanely housed: Director, vet talk progress at Emporia Animal Shelter
A little more than a year after adopting changes to housing and intake procedures at the Emporia Animal Shelter, Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille is celebrating a renewed partnership with the Kansas State University Shelter Medicine Program. And she’s pushing back against claims that the shelter...
Rehab center residents get adopted for December
Adoption season has arrived at the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center. “We have quite a few residents that don’t have family around,” staff member Brittany Payne said.
