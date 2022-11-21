Read full article on original website
Clayton Commission facing lawsuits after internal conflicts get personal
Clayton taxpayers are on the hook for thousands of dollars in legal fees because of two recent civil lawsuits filed by c...
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers
Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday calling on City-supported developers to accept applicants participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program in order to increase affordable housing options in Atlanta (22-R-4617). The resolution requests a provision be included in the funding agreement for any residential housing development receiving financial incentives from the City of Atlanta to allow vouchers as a source of income unless the project otherwise received subsidies from Atlanta Housing. The legislation also requests that Invest Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., the Fulton County Development Authority, and MARTA adopt similar provisions.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
claytoncrescent.org
Sources: Forest Park PD chief out
Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
saportareport.com
Atlanta’s short-term rental enforcement likely to be delayed again amid legal questions, critics say
The City of Atlanta is likely to delay enforcement of its new short-term rental ordinance – currently scheduled for Dec. 5 – yet again as legal issues mount, according to an industry group challenging the system. “We expect, and based on the information [we have], that the enforcement...
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
3 shootings, 1 fatal, on Thanksgiving day in metro Atlanta
A man was killed and two others were injured following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving day...
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
Paulding County man evading arrest for more than a decade arrested in Jamaica, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — After being on the run for more than a decade, a Paulding County man facing several child molestation charges was arrested in Jamaica, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities said he was on their radar after overstaying his visa. The 71-year-old was arrested...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot by suspect at Magic City, police say
Police tell Channel 2 Action News that one man appeared at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot at Atlanta strip club, Magic City, located at 241 Forsyth Street SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the victim transported himself to Grady Memorial Hospital...
Early in-person voting for general election runoff to begin Nov. 26 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting for Gwinnett County residents will take place beginning Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2. Residents who are registered to vote in Gwinnett County may vote in-person from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at one of Gwinnett County’s 11 advance voting locations.
cobbcountycourier.com
Plans for Kennesaw hotel on Old 41 Highway dropped for mixed-use development
Plans for a 140-room hotel on Old 41 Highway, where the Electric Cowboy nightclub used to sit, were officially abandoned Monday. The hotel was approved in 2018 as part of a 13-acre mixed-use development by Varner Developers on the former site of the Kennesaw Crossing Shopping Center. It was a highly desired component of the project since the only hotel inside city limits was destroyed by a fire earlier that year.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land
A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
‘It was already done:’ Affidavit reveals new details in death of Atlanta boy found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police have upgraded charges for a woman accused in the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase. The boy’s mother remains on the run. Indiana State Police found a 5-year-old dead inside a Vegas suitcase on the side of the road...
