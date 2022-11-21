Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday calling on City-supported developers to accept applicants participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program in order to increase affordable housing options in Atlanta (22-R-4617). The resolution requests a provision be included in the funding agreement for any residential housing development receiving financial incentives from the City of Atlanta to allow vouchers as a source of income unless the project otherwise received subsidies from Atlanta Housing. The legislation also requests that Invest Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., the Fulton County Development Authority, and MARTA adopt similar provisions.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO