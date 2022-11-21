ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday calling on City-supported developers to accept applicants participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program in order to increase affordable housing options in Atlanta (22-R-4617). The resolution requests a provision be included in the funding agreement for any residential housing development receiving financial incentives from the City of Atlanta to allow vouchers as a source of income unless the project otherwise received subsidies from Atlanta Housing. The legislation also requests that Invest Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., the Fulton County Development Authority, and MARTA adopt similar provisions.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sources: Forest Park PD chief out

Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Plans for Kennesaw hotel on Old 41 Highway dropped for mixed-use development

Plans for a 140-room hotel on Old 41 Highway, where the Electric Cowboy nightclub used to sit, were officially abandoned Monday. The hotel was approved in 2018 as part of a 13-acre mixed-use development by Varner Developers on the former site of the Kennesaw Crossing Shopping Center. It was a highly desired component of the project since the only hotel inside city limits was destroyed by a fire earlier that year.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land

A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy