Charlottesville, VA

UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating

By Tannock Blair
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After enhancing campus security for Saturday’s memorial service following a threatening email , the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the department released a statement saying that “communications of a similar nature,” to the email had been received earlier in the day.

Police searching for road rage assault suspects in Outer Banks

At around midday on Saturday, Nov. 19, the university received a threatening email related to the planned memorial service at John Paul Jones arena . In response, the university’s police department enhanced security in and around the arena.

Police said that both Saturday and Monday’s threats were being investigated and that the community would be notified if either threat is determined credible.

The university police department is encouraging anyone who receives suspicious email communication to forward them to police@virginia.edu .

