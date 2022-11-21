Odessa College Thanksgiving observance

Odessa College, the Children’s Center on the OC main campus, and the OC extension centers in Andrews, Monahans, and Pecos will be closed from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The OC Sports Center will be closed Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, but will open Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 for regular hours of operation.

Classes and normal operations on Odessa College’s main campus, the Children’s Center, and the extension centers will reopen Nov. 28.

For more information, call 335-6416.