ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa College Thanksgiving observance

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Is7yz_0jJ8Eubm00

Odessa College, the Children’s Center on the OC main campus, and the OC extension centers in Andrews, Monahans, and Pecos will be closed from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The OC Sports Center will be closed Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, but will open Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 for regular hours of operation.

Classes and normal operations on Odessa College’s main campus, the Children’s Center, and the extension centers will reopen Nov. 28.

For more information, call 335-6416.

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
342
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy