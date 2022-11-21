ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect taken into custody after Lynchburg robbery

UPDATE 11/25 4:54 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department has released new details in the robbery that took place at Miles Market on Friday. Officers say at approximately 11:00 a.m. they located the vehicle of interest in connection with the robbery in the 800 block of Pierce Street. The vehicle led them to a home nearby where they arrested 28-year-old Ayanna Janee Paige without incident. LPD reports Paige has been charged with robbery and is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Brush fire reported on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is currently on the scene of a brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County. Officials say the brush fire is reported to be about 25 acres in size and 0% contained. This is a developing story, WFXR...

