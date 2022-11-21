Read full article on original website
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hasselbeck legacy of family and football continues at Xaverian
The Hasselbecks have a long and special relationship with Xaverian Brothers High School Football and this season there were three Hasselbecks involved with the Hawks. Current QB: Henry Hasselbeck, coached by his dad Matt Hasselbeck and his grandfather Don Hasselbeck. Don was drafted by the Patriots and played 9 seasons...
Notre Dame vs. USC: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch college football
USC was pushed to the brink last weekend when they narrowly defeated No. 16 UCLA. The Trojans are riding a five-game win streak and are set to take on No. 13 Notre Dame in the final game of their regular season. A win for USC pushed them toward a playoff spot. A loss could squash their hopes for a championship run.
Winter Classic Jerseys: Bruins, Penguins unveil sweaters for Fenway game
With just over a month before the Winter Classic at Fenway Park (Jan. 2, 2 p.m.), the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins revealed the uniforms they’ll wear for the event. The Bruins’ black uniforms feature the bear logo that was the shoulder patch on their jerseys in the 1980s and early 1990s. It’s under the word “Boston” in white lettering.
Foxboro’s Sam Carpenter is one of the best high school football kickers in Massachusetts
FOXBORO, Mass. — Foxboro’s senior Sam Carpenter is one of the best high school football kickers in the state and he has goals to go as far as he can with his special ability. Carpenter has verbally committed to playing football at Indiana University. Sam tells Boston 25′s...
Why Celtics’ Payton Pritchard has earned ‘microwave’ scorer role off bench
BOSTON — Payton Pritchard has delivered nearly every single time the Celtics have called his number this season. It happened when Malcolm Brogdon was out for a week and a spot in the rotation opened up. It happened again Friday, when Pritchard subbed in along with Luke Kornet as they sparked the Celtics to victory.
What Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown said shifted Celtics’ energy in win over Kings
BOSTON — The vibes seemed off for the Celtics as they saw their 16-point lead flipped into a deficit against the Kings. While Boston was aggressive to start the game, Sacramento was more than willing to dominate the second quarter to make it a close game. But the C’s...
Linus Ullmark injury: Bruins goalie knocked out of game vs. Hurricanes
Linus Ullmark, who has played a huge role in the Bruins’ early season success, was knocked out of Friday’s game with an injury. Ullmark appeared to be shaken up, 6:57 into the third period. He was slow to get up and then headed to the Boston dressing room. Jeremy Swayman, who recently returned from his own leg injury replaced him in the Bruins goal with Boston trailing 2-1. The Bruins tied the game shortly afterward.
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Kings 122-104 in dominant 2nd half
BOSTON — The Celtics impressed to start the game, struggled in the middle quarters then dominated theend against the Kings. The final result was a 122-104 Boston win over Sacramento on Friday at TD Garden. Friday’s game was sold as a track meet as the league’s No. 1 and...
UMass Lowell alum Noelle Lambert finishes in top 8 of "Survivor"
BOSTON - Noelle Lambert, the "Survivor" contestant representing New England this season, was voted off in Wednesday night's broadcast.The UMass Lowell alum proved she could play the game with the best of them, finishing in the top eight."To be the first above the knee amputee to ever play this game of 'Survivor,' I'm absolutely satisfied with what I've been able to do and accomplish, especially physically," she told the audience. When Lambert returned from recording the show in September, she told WBZ-TV she wanted to inspire people just like her.Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a Paralympian setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.Noelle and her mom also raise money for the cause that motivates them both - the Born to Run Foundation. In five years, they've raised nearly $1 million and given away 21 prosthetic limbs. You can watch "Survivor" every Wednesday on WBZ.
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
Best Restaurants in and Around Boston to Eat This Thanksgiving
Okay, so you waited until the last minute to make your Thanksgiving day plans. Or maybe your original plans fell through and you’re in need of a last minute fix to save your holiday. Thank goodness for the website www.gayot.com. They’ve put together a list of restaurants in the Boston area that are open on Thanksgiving day. According to the site: “If laboring in the kitchen all day doesn’t sound like your idea of a holiday, leave it to the professionals to prepare your Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For an all-American feast of turkey and all the trimmings, visit these Best Thanksgiving Restaurants in Boston. And best of all? No dishes to wash.”
No. 17 UMass hockey knocks off No. 13 UMass Lowell, 2-1, in Belfast
BELFAST, Northern Ireland – Two goals from freshman Kenny Connors helped No. 17 Massachusetts hockey advance to the Belpot Championship game with a 2-1 victory over No. 13/14 UMass Lowell on Friday night at the Friendship Four at SSE Arena. The Minutemen (7-5-1, 3-5-0 HE) now move on to face #4 Quinnipiac in a matchup for the Belpot Trophy at 7 p.m. (2 p.m. Eastern) on Saturday, November 26. The River Hawks fall to 8-6-0 (5-4-0 HE) following the loss.
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.
It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
Winter outlook: Boston 25 meteorologists share expectations for snow totals, storms, temperatures
BOSTON — Winter is officially still a few weeks away, but the weather it might bring is already on people’s minds. Boston 25 meteorologists Kevin Lemanowicz, Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, and Vicki Graf are analyzing data to get a sense of the direction things might take in New England this year.
Meet ‘Kevin’ and his intimidating band of wild turkeys found in Woburn
Woburn residents have reportedly taken up improvised weapons and had to resort to sheltering in place over the constant attacks. The enemy: a wild turkey named Kevin. According to The Guardian, these once-docile turkeys have been seen to swarm around people, as well as kicking and loudly clucking at them. Their male leader, Kevin, was named by Woburn resident Meaghan Tolson.
From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
Worcester Railers lose at Norfolk, 5-4, in OT
NORFOLK, Va. – The Worcester Railers HC (13-2-1-0, 27pts) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (2-15-0-0, 4pts) in overtime on Friday night by the final score of 5-4 in front of a crowd of 2,691 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The Railers wrap up their trip to Norfolk, VA at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Saturday, November 26th to take on the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
