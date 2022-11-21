Storm drains from the streets of Fairbanks empty directly into the Chena River, a habitat for moose, beaver, fish and migratory birds. Unfortunately, many people mistakenly believed the drains connect directly to the sewage-treatment plant, and used them to dispose of harmful substances like used motor oil. To change that harmful behavior in an educational and creative way, Tanana Valley Watershed Association, a local environmental nonprofit, teamed-up with the Fairbanks city government and local businesses.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 18 HOURS AGO