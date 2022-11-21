UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter Jax, who rose to fame on TikTok, will be performing at Mohawk Valley Community College as part of their Cultural Series. Jax started gaining fame in 2015 as a contestant on Season 14 of 'American Idol.' At the age of 18 she was left unable to sing from cancer found just above her vocal cords. At that point in her life, she turned to songwriting and did find some success just not in the spotlight.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO