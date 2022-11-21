Read full article on original website
WKTV
Nexus Center offering first public skating sessions this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. – The Nexus Center in Utica is opening for public ice skating for the first time this weekend. Public skating will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The...
WKTV
'Bright Nights' at Utica Zoo kick off Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' starting this Friday night. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
WKTV
Stewarts Kicks off annual Holiday Match Campaign Thanksgiving day
UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's will begin their annual Holiday Match Campaign on Thursday, benefitting local children's organizations. The program runs until Christmas day and supports non-profit organizations that help children. In 2021, customers donated $1 million, which Stewarts matched for a combined $2 million. The funds supported almost 2,000 local organizations.
WKTV
Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
WKTV
Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Events and activities are planned throughout Friday and Saturday as part of the annual Shoppers' Stroll and Holiday Parade in Clinton. Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jingle Jog, there are events for the whole family. Here's the schedule:. Friday, Nov. 25. 9 am...
WKTV
Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out turkeys. More than 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff, has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
Lights & Music Magically Bring Adirondack Forest to Life for Enchanting Holiday
Have a wild night exploring the sights and sounds as the forest comes to life in the Adirondacks. Wander through Wild Lights, an enchanting, illuminated, winter wonderland as thousands of lights transform The Wild Center campus in Tupper Lake into a twinkling holiday experience. Wild Walk After Dark. Bask in...
WKTV
Pastor Ballman and church members hosting huge Thanksgiving feast
Utica, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and his church, who helped set up 'Tent City' for the Homeless in Utica, are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast. The Pastor and his church provide meals to those in need every night regularly but wanted to do something a little more special for the holiday.
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
WKTV
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
WKTV
Oneida County History Center hosting Bosnian history presentation Dec. 1
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center, together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1 with a presentation by Dr. Sandro Sehic. Sehic will discuss the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in...
WKTV
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
WKTV
Pop singer-songwriter and TikTok famous Jax to perform at MVCC
UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter Jax, who rose to fame on TikTok, will be performing at Mohawk Valley Community College as part of their Cultural Series. Jax started gaining fame in 2015 as a contestant on Season 14 of 'American Idol.' At the age of 18 she was left unable to sing from cancer found just above her vocal cords. At that point in her life, she turned to songwriting and did find some success just not in the spotlight.
adirondackalmanack.com
Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm
On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
This Rome Family Caused A “Roar” With Taking Care Of The Snow
Man, some areas of Central New York got hit with some really heavy snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon. But, one local family in Rome really did their best to make the best of it. In fact, it made a lot of people laugh driving by.
WKTV
Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year. Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas. Anyone...
WKTV
Village of Herkimer to remove late fees if past-due parking tickets paid by end of year
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer Village Board has approved a parking ticket amnesty program through the end of the year that will forgive all late fees if tickets are paid by Dec. 31. The face value of the original ticket must be paid to get the penalties forgiven. According...
WKTV
Utica Fire Department selling shirts to benefit fellow firefighter battling cancer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw, who is fighting cancer. Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow firefighter, is a man of pride who never asks for anything. "He is working, he still...
WKTV
South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to support renovations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts announced Tuesday it has recently been awarded two grants to support renovations at their South Utica location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
