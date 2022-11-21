Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Madisonville’s ‘Deck the Park’ underway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville is getting in the Christmas Spirit. Deck the Park is underway nightly through the January 1. It’s a two mile drive thru light display at Madisonville City Park with lots of tunnels and displays. There are also Christmas photo ops. Admission is free from...
14news.com
Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro. The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January. The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out. Convention Center General...
14news.com
Crowds hit the town for Small Business Saturday in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes deals, promotions, and shopping. “It’s really an incentive to get people out and shopping in the community, and spend that money locally,” said Kelsey Hargis, Community Enrichment Officer for Independence Bank. As Henderson...
14news.com
Evansville and Owensboro holding ‘Small Business Saturday’ events
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is Small Business Saturday. Lots of local shops are participating all across the Tri-State. In downtown Evansville, there will be maps in front of 318 Main Street starting at 9 a.m. They will list all the shops with deals, and there will be local...
14news.com
West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
14news.com
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is now open for the holiday season. The Fantasy of Lights is open through New Year’s Eve at Garvin Park. It’s the 29th annual display. The display is a mile-long slow drive through the park, with dozens of light...
14news.com
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - On December 2, Kentucky State Police Officers and some other volunteers, are asking you to come out and “Cram the Cruiser.”. According to a press release, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can come out and help KSP cram...
14news.com
Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?. Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems. Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University. According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York. An article...
14news.com
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
14news.com
New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
14news.com
Small business owners prep for ‘Small Business Saturday’ across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season consistently appeals to consumers, and businesses of all shapes and sizes look to capitalize on that opportunity. The biggest shopping time of the year is usually characterized by Black Friday, but a lot of local owners look ahead to “Small Business Saturday.”
14news.com
Happy Thanksgiving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind. Tonight, cloudy with light rain likely as lows drop into the mid-40s. Friday, mostly cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny as high temps...
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
14news.com
Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In spirit of the holiday, Liberty Mission Baptist Church handed out free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving. Pastor Todd Robertson says he first started providing meals on Thanksgiving a few years ago when he noticed food pantries in the area were closed on the holiday.
14news.com
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
14news.com
A First Responders’ Thanksgiving: Remembering those who don’t get the day off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanksgiving Day is usually associated with a day off from work, businesses closed and possibly an extended weekend. For first responders, it’s another day answering the call for help. “Whether or not it’s a holiday, it’s a weekend or the middle of the night; we...
14news.com
2 men in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say there was more than one shooting Friday night in Henderson. They say one happened earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Clay Street. Officers say no one was hit. Police say 18-year-old Issac Beck and 21-year-old Davion Hannah were arrested and charged...
Comments / 0