ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Madisonville’s ‘Deck the Park’ underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville is getting in the Christmas Spirit. Deck the Park is underway nightly through the January 1. It’s a two mile drive thru light display at Madisonville City Park with lots of tunnels and displays. There are also Christmas photo ops. Admission is free from...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro. The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January. The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out. Convention Center General...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crowds hit the town for Small Business Saturday in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes deals, promotions, and shopping. “It’s really an incentive to get people out and shopping in the community, and spend that money locally,” said Kelsey Hargis, Community Enrichment Officer for Independence Bank. As Henderson...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is now open for the holiday season. The Fantasy of Lights is open through New Year’s Eve at Garvin Park. It’s the 29th annual display. The display is a mile-long slow drive through the park, with dozens of light...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - On December 2, Kentucky State Police Officers and some other volunteers, are asking you to come out and “Cram the Cruiser.”. According to a press release, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can come out and help KSP cram...
HARTFORD, KY
14news.com

Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?. Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems. Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University. According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York. An article...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Happy Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind. Tonight, cloudy with light rain likely as lows drop into the mid-40s. Friday, mostly cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny as high temps...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In spirit of the holiday, Liberty Mission Baptist Church handed out free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving. Pastor Todd Robertson says he first started providing meals on Thanksgiving a few years ago when he noticed food pantries in the area were closed on the holiday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

2 men in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say there was more than one shooting Friday night in Henderson. They say one happened earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Clay Street. Officers say no one was hit. Police say 18-year-old Issac Beck and 21-year-old Davion Hannah were arrested and charged...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy