Ramona, CA

Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Ramona

By City News Service
 5 days ago
RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - An unidentified man suffered serious injuries early Monday when a car hit him as he was trying to cross a rural roadway in northeastern San Diego County, authorities said.

The 2020 Nissan Sentra struck the pedestrian on Route 67 near Rancho De Oro Drive in Ramona at about 1:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the man to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of major injuries, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a CHP spokesman.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the accident.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

