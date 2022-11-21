ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Trooper stops driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County Thanksgiving morning. The driver told the trooper that she was late for a family gathering, and thought that she was going 100 mph, OHP said. The Thanksgiving holiday has already been...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm

LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence said authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who...
HENNESSEY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KTRE

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

(AP) - The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and...
HENNESSEY, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy