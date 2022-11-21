Read full article on original website
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen five surprise visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the most recent one resulting in 45 violations.
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KTUL
Trooper stops driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County Thanksgiving morning. The driver told the trooper that she was late for a family gathering, and thought that she was going 100 mph, OHP said. The Thanksgiving holiday has already been...
KTUL
Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence said authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who...
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
Man accused of killing Oklahoma City officer in crash dies
A man who was arrested following a deadly crash with an Oklahoma City police officer has died.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KTRE
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
(AP) - The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and...
KTUL
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
‘They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
Oklahoma City police investigate the fifth deadly hit run in less than 14 days.
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Thanksgiving has already been busy for troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thursday morning the Thanksgiving holiday has already been busy for troopers. From midnight through 9 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions. Troopers said they have already worked two fatalities during that time. Thanksgiving brings more...
“I’m just in pain,” Man says altercation with police left him with broken wrists
An OU student is dealing with multiple injuries and charges after an altercation with University of Oklahoma police at Saturday’s Bedlam game between OU and OSU.
Man Facing Manslaughter Complaint In Connection With OCPD Sergeant’s Death Has Died
A man who was arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma City police sergeant has died. Authorities confirmed the death of Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. after he was rushed to the hospital earlier this week. Fraser was arrested and is now facing a first-degree manslaughter complaint after he...
KTUL
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
Officers were called to a home following a possible stabbing in Sapulpa.
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
