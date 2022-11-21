ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iis2cu
3d ago

But none of these Senators will look into the Biden families corruption that slaps us in the face almost on a daily basis. And what about Shiff lying about his witness against Trump. How bout Hillary’s dossier? Comey lying under oath, Schumer, Pelosis insider tradings ? Etc etc.

laguna greg
3d ago

It's called the separation of powers. Congress has no jurisdiction over the courts. It was meant to be like that on purpose. That way, the Judiciary could remain entirely independent of the political process. You know, it's a sign of The Times we live in that Members of Congress, the loud mouthed ones, think that trying to Exert influence over the Judiciary is somehow Constitutionally acceptable.

Herb Wells
3d ago

oh great, threaten the members of the Supreme court, that gets a visit from the United States Marshals who have the power to arrest anybody who gets in their way until they get to the person they are there to arrest

