Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
Youth injuries rise during opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — The number of youth-involved hunting incidents is up so far this season compared to previous years. In 1966, there were 264 hunting incidents in Wisconsin. Since then, state initiatives have caused those numbers to plummet, but on opening weekend this year, there was an alarming spike in youth incidents. Of the six incidents, three involved teenagers, and...
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
Video shows vehicle losing control, nearly colliding with Wisconsin State Patrol
(WFRV) – A close call happened on a Wisconsin roadway after a vehicle just missed a Wisconsin State Trooper. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a motorist lost control of their vehicle and nearly high a squad car. Officials wanted to remind...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
How to submit your Big Buck pictures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bragging rights are a big part of deer hunting and your photos do not disappoint. Your Big Buck could end up on Action 2 News. Just log on to wbay.com/photos and upload your photo to the 2022 Hunting in Wisconsin gallery. The photo will be...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For OWI, 11 Month Old Passenger In Car With Her
Drinking and driving never mix and the results can be catastrophic. It's also against the law. The Wisconsin State Patrol apprehended a 36-year old suspect on Saturday night for OWI charges; in addition to the alcohol-related charges, the woman had a child-passenger in the vehicle at the time. According to...
Only suspect in custody for a little boy's death is held on $5M bond
WASHINGTON, In. — The only suspect in custody for the death of a five-year-old boy found in a suitcase appeared in court Monday. Dawn Coleman faces various charges in connection with the death of Cairo Jordan. Jordan is the 5-year-old boy found stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana.
Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations
There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
New trial to begin in January for man convicted of killing wife with antifreeze
KENOSHA, Wis. — A pretrial hearing was held Monday for the man convicted in 2008 of killing his wife with antifreeze. Last year, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appellate court decision ordering a new trial for Mark Jensen in the death of his wife, Julie Jensen, on Dec. 3, 1998.
Comments / 5