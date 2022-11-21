ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi says 'disgusting' Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters

Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday's elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party's reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia's Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
WJTV 12

Woman convicted of Jan. 6 charges, but not in Pelosi laptop theft

A woman authorities say was a rioter on Jan. 6 was convicted on Monday of six charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but was found not guilty of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) laptop that day. A jury found Riley Williams guilty of two felonies: interfering with law enforcement officers during […]

