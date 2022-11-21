Read full article on original website
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi says she thinks people will be 'surprised' by midterm results, Democrats could hold Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks the Democrats could keep the House and Senate in midterm elections expected to favor Republicans.
‘Y’all are f--king us up’: Capitol Police officer recalls Jan. 6 encounter outside Pelosi's office
Harry Dunn took the stand in court to recount his faceoff with members of the far-right Oath Keepers during the siege on Congress.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters
Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House...
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Top Republican Sends "Handwritten Apology" to Nancy Pelosi
Republican Virgina Gov. Glenn Youngkinhas sent a handwritten apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after he made comments about the attack on Pelosi’s husband Paul, according to the Washington Post.
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
5 new details about the Paul Pelosi attack
The Justice Department charged 42-year-old David DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, following the alleged break-in at the Pelosi home in California.
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
Trump defends attacks on ‘animal’ Nancy Pelosi because ‘she impeached me twice’
Donald Trump calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’. Former President Donald Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” at a rally near Dayton, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections. Mr Trump, appearing at the event to boost Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, lashed out...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
Republicans' New York upset may have been 'Pyrrhic victory,' Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler's victory over incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was potentially "Pyrrhic" in nature. "Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney has been an outstanding leader of the (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee). It is a credit to his vision, his...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
A police official investigating the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students said he received a tip about a stabbing attack last year in Salem, Oregon.
Woman convicted of Jan. 6 charges, but not in Pelosi laptop theft
A woman authorities say was a rioter on Jan. 6 was convicted on Monday of six charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but was found not guilty of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) laptop that day. A jury found Riley Williams guilty of two felonies: interfering with law enforcement officers during […]
