Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Tree lighting celebration helps bring holiday cheer to Captiva

An island resort wasn’t letting Hurricane Ian steal their Christmas tradition. The Tween Waters Island Resort and Spa on Captiva suffered damage during Ian. They, like many, were resilient and have reopened. On Friday night, the resort held its 27th annual tree-lighting celebration with a live band and beachside...
CAPTIVA, FL
Marconews.com

Now You Know: House decorating contest schedule announced

Details for the 29th Annual Christmas House Decorating Contest have been announced. Preliminary judging will be done between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m., Dec. 12, 13 and 14. Homeowners are instructed to have their lights on all three nights to ensure that the judges may view all properties. The Final Judging...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun

The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples businesses hope you shop them on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is an annual day encouraging you to shop locally in person and online at small businesses. Businesses in Naples there are hoping shoppers will forego the big box stores and help them bounce back after Hurricane Ian. “We do expect a lot of people because they support...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shoppers flock to Coconut Point Mall for Black Friday deals

It’s the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Walkways were bustling with people, and parking lots were packed. Shoppers headed out to centers like Coconut Point to hopefully catch some deals for the holidays. “I got a couple of blouses here. This is for the wintertime, and I got...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Small businesses holding special events for Small Business Saturday

The big Black Friday sales are over, but there’s still more time to shop. You can check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The shopping holiday is a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our community. It is a...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sosa family nearing homelessness gets Thanksgiving miracle

A family displaced by Hurricane Ian, on the edge of homelessness, was given a gift on Thanksgiving day from an anonymous donor, to help them push through the tough times. The Sosa family has a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving after a number of WINK News viewers reached out wanting to help the family of five.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Families in need receive Thanksgiving meals

Fresh Thanksgiving meals were delivered to thirteen families in need by volunteers in Southwest Florida. Deborah Mecalo knows what the meaning of Thanksgiving is. “I am thankful for everybody that I have met throughout this journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this far as I am now,” Mecalo said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Join in for “Discoveries After Dusk” at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Discover the magic of the swamp after dusk. A special event will be held at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 that invites visitors of all ages to learn about the nighttime activities of wildlife, including raccoons, bats, moths, owls, and more. From...
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building

NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army helping people celebrate Thanksgiving after Ian’s damage

The Salvation Army gave those who didn’t have the option to sit around with friends and family on Thanksgiving, the opportunity. Two months ago, Fort Myers resident Susi Fuentes and her kids were homeless. But, this Thanksgiving, they’re sitting at the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving table with their favorite foods,...
FORT MYERS, FL

