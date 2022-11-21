ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

BOLO Alerts issued for two separate incidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department issued BOLO alerts for two separate incidents, one for a missing truck and another for "fraudulent activity" at a Walmart. Police said in a Facebook post that a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the license plate number: 454ZRF and a black...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation

Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

FedEx driver allegedly dumps packages in Mayflower

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A FedEx worker is facing theft charges after allegedly dumping people's packages in Mayflower. It's the latest development in an investigation between the Mayflower Police Department and FedEx. "You could tell that they weren't just kicked off a truck or something they had been intentionally placed,"...
MAYFLOWER, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy