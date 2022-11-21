Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Related
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
Little Rock police confirmed that a city employee was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
Neighbor witnesses aftermath of Little Rock city employee being shot
Little Rock Police confirm a city employee has been shot and remains in critical condition.
FBI: plane diverted to airport in Little Rock after mid-flight assault
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a passenger assaulted others on a flight.
Suspect, victim identified in North Little Rock deadly shooting on Palm Street
North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Monday deadly shooting on North Palm Street, along with a possible suspect.
Little Rock Door Dash driver escapes attempted carjacking
Little Rock police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning.
KATV
BOLO: Jacksonville police are looking for an excavator and trailer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a missing excavator and trailer. The excavator and trailer went missing on an unknown date within a two-week time period. The excavator is a Kubota, but any other information like a VIN number is not...
KATV
BOLO Alerts issued for two separate incidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department issued BOLO alerts for two separate incidents, one for a missing truck and another for "fraudulent activity" at a Walmart. Police said in a Facebook post that a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the license plate number: 454ZRF and a black...
SILVER ALERT: Arkansas State Police searching for 87-year-old man from White County
The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a man missing from White County.
KATV
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
KATV
FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
mdmh-conway.com
Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation
Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
FedEx driver allegedly dumps packages in Mayflower
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A FedEx worker is facing theft charges after allegedly dumping people's packages in Mayflower. It's the latest development in an investigation between the Mayflower Police Department and FedEx. "You could tell that they weren't just kicked off a truck or something they had been intentionally placed,"...
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. releases statement on shooting of city employee
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Friday afternoon after a city employee was shot earlier this morning.
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he is praying for a full recovery of the city employee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock announced on Friday that Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street. At 10:18 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and discovered that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Conway police rule Monday death as homicide
The Conway Police Department said they are currently investigating a potential homicide.
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
mysaline.com
Failure to Appear and Criminal Trespass in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11252022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
LRPD investigate suspicious death after body found believed to have been eaten by animals
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a "suspicious death" after discovering the body of a Hispanic male in a camper Monday morning. According to the incident report, the body of 39-year-old Guillermo Guzman was discovered at a residence just south of Colonel Glenn Road with "clear signs of being deceased."
Comments / 1