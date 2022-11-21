Read full article on original website
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Showers Tonight, Nice Friday, Rain & Few Storms Saturday Evening
Light rain showers will continue for the next few hours tonight along I-40 and counties to the south of the interstate. Another 0.10″ of rain will be the most any of us will see. The showers are forecast to move out overnight, dry and nice weather is expected all day for Black Friday. Another round of rain showers and maybe a few storms will return Saturday evening and linger into Sunday morning. We will have your complete forecast breakdown coming up below.
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday. MPD says approximately 22 suspects went inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley and grabbed multiple items. Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
TennCare to begin dental coverage for all 1.7M of its members starting in January
TennCare officials say they’re on track to provide dental coverage to all members starting Jan. 1. The state’s Medicaid agency is one of the last in the country to cover dental work for adults. Tennessee had already expanded dental benefits to pregnant people. The new benefits will cover...
Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane
That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
As word spreads of 3rd Trump Presidential run, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson undecided on a 2024 run
As the U.S. moves beyond midterms and look forward, Governor Asa Hutchinson is contemplating his next steps after his final term as governor.
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.
