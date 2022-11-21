Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.

