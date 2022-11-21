Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin
Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
ThunderCloud Subs keeps Austin traditions alive
ThunderCloud Subs hosts the 32nd annual Turkey Trot in downtown Austin on Thanksgiving 2022. (Courtesy ThunderCloud Subs) On Thanksgiving 2022, ThunderCloud Subs hosts its 32nd annual Turkey Trot, continuing a time-honored Austin tradition. Tradition is important to the iconic Central Texas sub chain, which opened its first store on Austin's Lavaca Street in 1975. Since then, ThunderCloud has grown to include 27 locations from Georgetown to New Braunfels.
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Cedar Park, Leander see decreased home sales in October compared to 2021
In October, Leander median home prices significantly decreased, and Cedar Park prices showed a steady increase, while both cities saw a downturn in home sales. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Median home prices in Leander have dropped to $460,000 in October—a 3.8% decrease compared to October 2021—while Cedar Park is experiencing the...
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
hellogeorgetown.com
Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown Celebrates 1st Year in Georgetown, TX
The Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown has celebrated it’s first year in Georgetown, TX!. Originally created by Korri Bindl, who serves as the Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown Coordinator, the organization helps bridge the gap between resources and pet owners in need. “I was first inspired when I was...
rejournals.com
United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin
United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
Texas French Bread has reopened in Austin in a ‘70s Airstream trailer
Texas French Bread first opened in 1981. (Courtesy Texas French Bread) After closing due to a fire in January, Texas French Bread has reopened in a ‘70s Airstream trailer in the garden next to its old building on Rio Grande Street. The bakery had been open since 1981. After...
Georgetown City Council hears proposal for county shelter taking over city shelter
Jack Daly, assistant public works director for the City of Georgetown, gave the proposal presentation. He said the partnership would help the city get ahead of anticipated overwhelming numbers of intake animals.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Resident outside of Austin wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B.
post-register.com
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors
Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas
Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
Myhighplains.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
hellogeorgetown.com
City of Georgetown Thanksgiving Facility Closures, Events
City of Georgetown offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. There is no solid waste and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day (details below). City offices closed for Thanksgiving. The City offices and facilities closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the...
