Leander, TX

Community Impact Austin

Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin

Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

ThunderCloud Subs keeps Austin traditions alive

ThunderCloud Subs hosts the 32nd annual Turkey Trot in downtown Austin on Thanksgiving 2022. (Courtesy ThunderCloud Subs) On Thanksgiving 2022, ThunderCloud Subs hosts its 32nd annual Turkey Trot, continuing a time-honored Austin tradition. Tradition is important to the iconic Central Texas sub chain, which opened its first store on Austin's Lavaca Street in 1975. Since then, ThunderCloud has grown to include 27 locations from Georgetown to New Braunfels.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown Celebrates 1st Year in Georgetown, TX

The Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown has celebrated it’s first year in Georgetown, TX!. Originally created by Korri Bindl, who serves as the Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown Coordinator, the organization helps bridge the gap between resources and pet owners in need. “I was first inspired when I was...
GEORGETOWN, TX
rejournals.com

United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin

United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
GEORGETOWN, TX
post-register.com

Lockhart icon passes￼

Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
LOCKHART, TX
Community Impact Austin

Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors

Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas

Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Myhighplains.com

How much snow does Texas usually get?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

City of Georgetown Thanksgiving Facility Closures, Events

City of Georgetown offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. There is no solid waste and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day (details below). City offices closed for Thanksgiving. The City offices and facilities closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the...
GEORGETOWN, TX
