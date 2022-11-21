ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Clyde
3d ago

When some of us said this 6 months ago we were called transfobic Trumpsters (even if we weren't) It's sad that it took this long for some people to realize what's going on

RittSea
4d ago

So what’s causing this recent explosion of gender dysphoria among children? Has it always been there and it was just suppressed, or is this just recent societal pressures, or is it something else?

Human from ?
3d ago

Of course it is. Children are absolutely being put in danger by being indoctrinated while having undeveloped brains. Teach them truths, not fantasies. If they really want to attempt to change their gender once they are adults, more power to them. Leave the kids alone. And I say "attempt" to change their gender because I know it is not possibly. A man can play a woman all he wants but will never, ever be one.

