Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
wvtm13.com
Alabama rolls past Auburn in 87th Iron Bowl, 49-27
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryant-Denny Stadium played host to the 87th Iron Bowl as Alabama won 49-27 and is now 49-37-1 in the historic game. This game pitted Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, in his 16th edition of the game, against Auburn’s interim head coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams, Cadillac having played in three of them, Saturday was his first leading the Tigers.
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wvtm13.com
Holiday display at Regions Center lights up downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A downtown Birmingham building is now in the holiday spirit Friday night, as the Regions Center has lit up in its traditional holiday display. A news release from Regions Bank states the 30-story building will show Christmas trees, a very large wreath and a giant stocking.
birminghamtimes.com
11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
wvtm13.com
A bond between Malachi Moore and Ford Bertram was 'built tough'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The bond between Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore and 7-year-old Ford Bertram is a unique one and one you can say that is 'built tough'. The two brought together through adversity, building a lifetime friendship. Follow Kari on Facebook and Twitter.
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
Christmas 2022: Don’t miss these holiday lights shows in the Birmingham area
Holiday light shows already are sparkling in the Birmingham area. Here are eight festive events meant to delight the eyes, warm the heart and bring cheer during the Christmas season. Some of them can be found right in the metro area; others are within easy driving distance. Season’s greetings and happy viewing!
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Truckers work to keep America moving this Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – For many, the road leads home on Thanksgiving Day, but for others the road is home. Many spend the holiday with family, but truckers spend hours on the highway making sure all packages and products are transported. CBS42 spoke with several truckers who say working on holidays like today is never […]
wvtm13.com
One killed after reported shooting in Birmingham Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. A Birmingham 911 dispatcher said officers were investigating a person shot at that location. We're awaiting more...
wvtm13.com
Local toy store shares details on popular toys this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview
For fans of Alabama and Auburn, the game of the year is almost here. The Iron Bowl is a 24/7/365 rivalry, and bragging rights for the next year are on the line Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) when the Crimson Tide and Tigers meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
Comments / 0