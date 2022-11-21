Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Florida announces four captains against Florida State
Prior to Friday's 7:30 p.m. contest at Doak Campbell Stadium against the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida has announced its four captains set to take midfield prior to kickoff. UF sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, starting center Kingsley Eguakun and safety Trey Dean III will serve...
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
Series: A look at Louisville vs. Kentucky
It's rivalry week for the University of Louisville football team. Louisville will travel down I-65 to Lexington and plays Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the latest meeting on the gridiron between the two rivals. Louisville has won six of the last 10 meetings but Kentucky has won three in a row to take the overall series lead at 18-15.
How to stop Florida's offense
Florida has been carried by their offense this season. More specifically, where Anthony Richardson goes, he tends to bring the Gators along with him. However, has it just been inconsistent performances or have defenses found patterns that disrupt Richardson's performances? Let's take a deep dive into Florida's offense to see how it ticks and what FSU can do to slow it down.
CJ Fredrick explains why Kentucky's continuity is lacking despite Bahamas trip
The main reason John Calipari believes Kentucky (3-2) has struggled early, resulting in losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga, is because his team has not "practiced together" enough. "The biggest thing that happened to us offensively is we couldn't run anything because we had one or two guys, we haven't...
Tshiebwe leads No. 15 Kentucky against North Florida after 20-point game
North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points in Kentucky's 88-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 79.4...
College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy
The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend. Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word. The class of 2023 recruit has...
Florida Court Rejects Self-Defense In Shooting Death
A sharply divided appeals court Monday rejected an Alachua County man’s self-defense arguments after he fatally shot his fiancee’s 24-year-old son during an altercation in 2019. James Dwight Edwards contended that he was immune from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law. But
“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
Intersection blocked in Gainesville as crews clean oil spill from serious crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was delayed at a busy intersection in Northwest Gainesville after two vehicles crashed sending two people to the hospital. Gainesville Police Department Officers say two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Northwest 39th Avenue and 43rd Street around 10:15 a.m. Two people...
