ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEfoU_0jJ87nJZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner . Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you .

Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US. The website states, "Each restaurant on this list is laying on a festive spread for Thanksgiving 2022 that's sure to make you feel thankful."

According to the list, Blue Mesa Grill in Forth Worth, Addison, and Plano serves one of the best Thanksgiving meals in the country. The website explains what makes it so special:

"Thanksgiving's main meal, while we tend to call it "dinner," is often eaten in the afternoon, thus leaving the evening free for football watching, food comas, and camping outside Walmart in preparation for the next day's shopping madness. If you'd like to get an early start on the festivities and you happen to be in or around Fort Worth, Texas (or Addison or Plano, for that matter), you may be glad to know that Blue Mesa Grill is offering a Thanksgiving brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The brunch is priced at $30 per person, although that price goes down to just $10 for 6-to-11-year-olds and there's no charge at all for kids 5 and under."

Check out the full list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US on Tasting Table's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall

About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
DALLAS, TX
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27

I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox26houston.com

3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California

Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy