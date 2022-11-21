ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Mother charged months after baby's death in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A mother is facing charges more than three months after her child died following a near-drowning in a Holland bathtub. The child was rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Aug. 9 after the incident occurred at Holland Women’s Mission, according to the city of Holland. The infant died two weeks later.
HOLLAND, MI
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holland mother facing involuntary manslaughter charge in baby's drowning death

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland mother is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the drowning death of her baby. When first responders arrived, they found someone already performing CPR on the child. Officers took over CPR and rushed the child to other first responders. Medics transferred the child to a local hospital.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's devastating': Thousands of dollars stolen from Muskegon Humane Society

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Staff at the Muskegon Humane Society are in shock after nearly $10,000 went missing from their bank account after a check was stolen and altered. "I just kept saying it's got to be an error," says executive director Alexis Robertson. "There's no way that someone would do that to us."
9&10 News

Help State Police Find Breaking and Entering Suspect

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a break-in at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington that happened Saturday. Several vehicle and business windows were smashed, and troopers are asking for your help to identify who is responsible for the damage. Anyone with information, or who may...
UpNorthLive.com

Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say

BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wnmufm.org

Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges

(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy