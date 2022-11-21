Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot organizers expecting record number of runners
In 1992, the Turkey Trot began with 45 runners participating. Now, over 4,000 runners participate each year.
Fox17
Mother charged months after baby's death in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — A mother is facing charges more than three months after her child died following a near-drowning in a Holland bathtub. The child was rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Aug. 9 after the incident occurred at Holland Women’s Mission, according to the city of Holland. The infant died two weeks later.
Child’s bathtub drowning allegedly happened as mother was on phone with boyfriend: records
HOLLAND, MI -- A woman told police she was on the phone with her boyfriend when her 11-month-old daughter slipped under the water in a bathtub. Holland police said the 23-year-old mother admitted to a detective she was out of the bathroom for a minimum of about three minutes. Elizabeth...
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Holland mother facing involuntary manslaughter charge in baby's drowning death
HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland mother is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the drowning death of her baby. When first responders arrived, they found someone already performing CPR on the child. Officers took over CPR and rushed the child to other first responders. Medics transferred the child to a local hospital.
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say.
Belding grandmother starts nonprofit for rare disease caregivers
Nonprofit Odin's Heart Foundation serves the families and caregivers of patients with rare medical conditions through financial and community support.
1 dead in shooting at apartment complex in Grand Rapids suburb
KENTWOOD, MI -- A shooting at a Kentwood apartment building killed a man Friday night, police said. At about 8:38 p.m. Nov. 25, officers from the Kentwood Police Department responded to shots fired in the 5100 block of Wichita Drive SE. Officers arrived at the City Line Apartments complex to...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
'It's devastating': Thousands of dollars stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Staff at the Muskegon Humane Society are in shock after nearly $10,000 went missing from their bank account after a check was stolen and altered. "I just kept saying it's got to be an error," says executive director Alexis Robertson. "There's no way that someone would do that to us."
WOOD TV8
Man charged with assault for touching women at stores
Authorities say a man who accosted women at stores in Ottawa County in October has been arrested.
9&10 News
Help State Police Find Breaking and Entering Suspect
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a break-in at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington that happened Saturday. Several vehicle and business windows were smashed, and troopers are asking for your help to identify who is responsible for the damage. Anyone with information, or who may...
WOOD TV8
Mel Trotter Thanksgiving meal serves hundreds
Hundreds gathered at DeVos Place Thursday as Mel Trotter Ministries hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal.
UpNorthLive.com
Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say
BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
WZZM 13
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
wnmufm.org
Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges
(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
Christmas light show brings holiday cheer to Bristolwood Drive in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's all eyes on Christmas, and light displays are starting to return to West Michigan. All it takes is one look at Mitchell Scheckel's house to know he's a big fan of the holidays. "I love Christmas," says Scheckel. "I drove...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
