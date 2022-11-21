Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful. While most East Texans are trying to recover from...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’
Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves. Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the rotary club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row, in efforts to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display...
KLTV
Webxtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thaddis Holmes was among the many veterans treated to a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Salvation Army in Tyler. In an interview with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland, Holmes said he’s been staying at the Salvation Army’s shelter for the past two weeks. “So,...
OFFICIALS: Man shot by law enforcement after holding wife, daughter hostage in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 36000 block of Highway 69. Authorities tell CBS19 a man was holding his wife and daughter hostage and he was shot by law enforcement.
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene the suspect allegedly confronted them […]
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
KLTV
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An officer involved shooting took place south of Jacksonville, after a man allegedly held his wife and daughter hostage. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that an officer involved shooting took place in the 36,000 block of Highway 69. They...
East Texans are already Christmas tree shopping
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Robinsons family opened Danville Tree Farms in Kilgore back in 1982 and now many East Texas families get their Christmas trees there every year. Amanda Langford brings her children every year and she rotates who gets to pick the tree. This year her daughter, Ava Langford gets to pick the […]
inforney.com
Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire
KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
KLTV
Gilmer community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the Rotary Club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row in an effort to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is an initiative that began in the 1990s after the...
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Sheriff: Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a suspect has been transported to a local hospital after an alleged officer involved shooting occurred on the 36,000 block of Highway 69. Officials said that all officers are safe and to use caution while travelling through the area. This story will be updated […]
Dunham said he hopes year three of the event will prove even bigger than past years
TYLER, Texas — The United Way of Smith County will host its third annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser on Nov. 29; the date falls on International Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is an annual day filled with generosity following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday where communities are encouraged to perform acts of giving and kindness.
KLTV
East Texans enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army’s annual event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many East Texans spent Thanksgiving enjoying food and fellowship with family, that isn’t always an option for everyone. On Thursday, the Salvation Army in Tyler served those who may have gone without with a warm meal during their annual community Thanksgiving. “This is my...
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
KWTX
East Texas child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamala Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day.
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
steelcountrybee.com
Handgun found in vehicle at Hughes Springs ISD
A handgun was found in a locked vehicle on the campus of Hughes Springs ISD on Nov. 17, according to ...
Comments / 1