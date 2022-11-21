ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Robb Report

Rihanna’s Former NYC Penthouse Just Hit the Market for $13 Million

Back in 2013, Rihanna found love in a Soho penthouse. Now the superstar’s former pad is up for grabs.  A two-floor condo in New York City that once hosted the Barbados-born mogul has just hit the market for $12.9 million. Owned by fashion photographer Antoine Verglas, the Frenchman leased his pricey property to the Fenty Beauty founder from 2013 to 2017. Of course, if you only plan to live there for four, five seconds à la RiRi, the abode is also available to rent—for a whopping $45,000 a month, that is.  The duplex penthouse spans the top two levels of 129 Lafayette Street, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV

