Opelousas, LA

Former Opelousas Senator, Attorney Arrested for Driving Under the Influence After Crash

 4 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KPEL News ) – Elbert Guillory, a prominent attorney in Opelousas and former state senator who famously left the Democratic Party to become a Republican, was arrested for DWI over the weekend after a traffic crash.

According to KATC , Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Guillory was “arrested this weekend following a minor crash.”

Elbert Guillory (Youtube)

Guillory did exchange information with the other driver before leaving the scene, preventing a hit-and-run charge, troopers told KATC.

However, a call still went out and troopers stopped and arrested Guillory on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He has been issued a summons for multiple offenses, including first-offense DWI, failure to yield and a stop sign and no proof of insurance.

Troopers also said that Guillory refused a breathalyzer, which KATC notes can result in a one-year suspension of one’s driver’s license.

Guillory has been silent about the arrest on social media. His Facebook Page’s most recent post, dated Sunday, references the 2020 midterm election.

