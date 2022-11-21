Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
nbc16.com
Washington reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — An elementary school-aged child in Washington state died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. according to Seattle and King County's Public Health Department. The agency said the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020...
nbc16.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
nbc16.com
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
nbc16.com
Geologists say cluster of earthquakes are common off Oregon Coast
When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle off the Oregon coast, roughly...
nbc16.com
'Violent attack': Police continue search for suspect in stabbing deaths of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Behavioral Analysis Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for the suspect accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho over a week ago. The victims were discovered dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho last Sunday...
nbc16.com
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
nbc16.com
Texas woman set boyfriend's house on fire after FaceTime call, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO (KEYE) — A 23-year-old Texas woman was attested for breaking into her boyfriend's house and setting it on fire, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Senaida Soto is facing arson and burglary charges. Authorities said the incident happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. According to...
Comments / 0